Olivier Sarr has been pointed to as an inside player who could be an offensive and rebounding force for the University of Kentucky.

Sarr has also gotten attention in his lone season with the Wildcats as a big man who needs to play more physical than he has.

He is a 7-foot, 237-pound senior who transferred from Wake Forest and has started every game for the Wildcats.

Consistent performance has been a weakness for Sarr, but he is not alone in that regard for the Wildcats. UK assistant coach Bruiser Flint has seen Sarr become more steady over the last few games.

“I think Olivier has his struggles. He has to be a little more confident in himself. He had real highs and then real lows. So, I think he’s been a little more consistent over the past couple of weeks,” Flint said before the Alabama game. “But with Olivier, ‘Hey, believe what you’re doing.’ The kid has a great skill level. He’s a great kid. He works at it. You’ve just got to believe in what you’re doing.

“This was a big leap for him too, coming in from Wake Forest to Kentucky. The pressure is totally different and how people perceive how you play. And if you don’t think that plays a part in it, then you’re crazy. But, the last couple of weeks, he’s feeling a lot more comfortable than he was and you can see it in his play a little bit.”

Sarr has seemed more consistent in SEC play, where UK is now 3-4.

Sarr leads the team with two double-doubles and was averaging 10.2 points, 6 rebounds a game. In SEC play, he leads UK with 7 rebounds and is second in scoring with 11.3 points a game.

Sarr 24 points in UK’s win over Vanderbilt. Sarr made a key 3-pointer to go with 14 points, 12 rebounds in the double overtime comeback win at Mississippi State.

Sarr scored 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting at Alabama, where UK fell 70-59 on Tuesday. He drew seven fouls and was 4-of-5 at the free throw line.

Sarr only pulled down four rebounds in what was a tough, physical matchup.

Adjusting his overall game and to how much attention he has gotten for his play has been a challenge for Sarr, who is from France.

“It’s obviously really different, you know,” Sarr said. “It’s still the same game, but you get more pressure at Kentucky, I think. There’s more outside pressure.

“There’s more expectations and you can feel that as a player. I mean, it’s good preparation for the next level, but it takes some time to adapt and get used to it.”

Just as it’s taken time for Sarr to adapt to the level of play at UK, and to increase his rebounding load.

“I think for me, is just being consistent with it,” Sarr said. “As you say, just grabbing one board every other possession. I mean, it’s really important. We’ve got length. We’ve got athleticism, and grabbing rebounds shows that and that’s key.”