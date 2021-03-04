This University of Kentucky team hasn’t had a good basketball understanding of a lot of things in this disappointing basketball season.
Maybe the biggest lesson that never sunk in was that when a team is as challenged to put itself together as this one, it has to do the little things to survive.
Rebounding, creating possessions with steals or strong defensive play, making the game gritty if it can’t win pretty.
Instead, this UK team has kept backtracking to the easy path.
“We were right on the edge of pushing over the edge to go the right way and be right there and do some crazy stuff and then they revert back to what is easier and what they’d rather do,” John Calipari said on a deflating Tuesday night at Ole Miss. UK fell there 70-62.
The most vital stat in UK’s downfall at Ole Miss was rebounding. Ole Miss hammered UK on the glass, 42-28. That was the worse rebounding margin for UK this season.
Rebounding is a true effort stat, Calipari knows it and his team should’ve had that basic down a long time ago.
“They wanted it more than us at the end of the day,” said Keion Brooks Jr., who led UK with 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds. “They were more physical at the point of attack, kind of knocking us out of the way a little bit. It just came down to us against you, who’s going to get the ball. And they got a majority of them, if not all of them.”
With the losses stacked up now, UK has only one path to the NCAA Tournament.
UK will have to win four games in four days in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
That fate was sealed for the Wildcats with the loss at Ole Miss on Tuesday. They fell to a woeful 8-15, 7-9 in the SEC.
The Wildcats were officially eliminated from the coveted double bye, an advantage UK had earned in every season since the SEC tournament expanded in 2013.
With the loss at Ole Miss, Kentucky was not only guaranteed a Thursday date in the SEC Tournament, UK also clinched its first losing season in the SEC since the 1988-89. That was the last season of the ill-fated Eddie Sutton coaching era.
Falling to Florida late on Saturday at Rupp Arena put a lot of emphasis on UK having to win at Ole Miss.
“It’s winding down,” Calipari said of what’s left of the season. “We’re up against it now.”
Calipari has had one of his most frustrating seasons in 35 years, and he’s made a point he isn’t used to all this losing.
Neither are most of his players and the BBN fan base that has watched it all unfold.
There is talent on this team, but it has been nowhere close to refined.
Devin Askew has been asked to do too much at point guard, and he hasn’t been able to improve enough. This is one time that the reclassification didn’t work. Askew still has to be in the mix because of point guard depth.
Olivier Sarr has been overwhelmed inside at times, and he has had tough luck with medium-range jumpers. Kentucky is a tougher place to play than Wake Forest, or a lot of places.
Sarr coming in as an unfinished big man in the first season UK was without Kenny Payne as the lead assistant coach wasn’t a good combination of circumstances.
BJ Boston Jr., also hasn’t been at his best but for a few times this season. The 5-star freshman had one of his worst shooting games at UK, 1-for-9 and 1-for-6 for three points and one rebound. He still was on the floor for 31 minutes.
The Terrence Clarke question has hovered over his team since the calendar turned to 2021. No telling where this team might have been with him healthy and at point guard, but had to have been a better situation — maybe.
In searching for points and somebody who could run the offense, now UK has to play guys out of position, Davion Mintz has had to become the “do everything” guy for UK. It’s given him a showcase he had no idea would be coming his way.
Of course, nobody would have thought they’d see this kind of Kentucky season — COVID-19 or no.
This team has had one thing or another hold it back all season.
“It’s just disappointing because all I keep saying is, look, we’ve just got to worry about us being our best,” Calipari said after Ole Miss. “Well, you’ve got guys who are trying to be cute. I don’t know. I don’t have an answer. When it’s you and that guy and he throws you to the floor or you’re not ready to battle or you don’t hit first, you’re not going to get the ball.”
And that was just the latest reason why Kentucky didn’t win at Ole Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.