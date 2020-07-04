Five-star basketball recruit Makur Maker announced his commitment to Howard University in the early hours of Friday morning, becoming the first top high school prospect to pledge to a historically Black university.
Maker — a versatile 6-foot-11 post player, originally from Kenya — had announced a final four Thursday that consisted of Howard, Kentucky, Memphis and UCLA. UK coaches John Calipari and Kenny Payne visited Maker in California last year, and Maker’s guardian, Ed Smith, told the Herald-Leader that the Wildcats had been in regular contact in recent weeks.
Instead, Maker has committed to play for Howard, a school he visited last fall, before the recent wave of speculation that top high school basketball prospects might look to historically Black universities as a college destination.
Maker referenced that possible movement in his Twitter announcement Friday morning, specifically mentioning Mikey Williams, the national high school freshman of the year and one of the recruits who has talked about playing for an HBCU.
“I was the first to announce my visit to Howard and other(s) started to dream ‘what if.’ I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow,” Maker tweeted. “I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U and coach Kenny Blakeney.”
Blakeney, a former Duke player, went 4-29 in his first season at Howard in 2019-20 after spending more than 15 years as a college assistant. In addition to Maker’s trip, Howard hosted five-star recruit Josh Christopher for an official visit last fall. Christopher ultimately chose Arizona State.
Maker, the cousin of Detroit Pistons player Thon Maker, is eligible for this year’s NBA Draft, and he could still go the professional route and bypass college altogether. He is not currently projected as an NBA Draft pick — ESPN ranks him as the No. 75 prospect for the 60-player draft — but he’ll have until next month to withdraw from the draft and play this coming season at Howard. He is the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
