The University of Kentucky will host Texas on Jan. 30 in Rupp Arena as a part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The matchup will mark just the third all-time meeting between the two schools.

The announcement of the Texas game is the first official confirmation on the revised 2020-21 UK men’s basketball schedule. Kentucky has not yet released its new 2020-21 schedule after the NCAA Division I Council recently approved moving the first contest date in Division I men’s basketball to Nov. 25.

The Southeastern Conference has established Dec. 29 and 30 as the new start dates for the conference schedule. With the league scheduling framework set and the maximum number of games set, UK will have nine nonconference games — if it plays in a multi-team event that includes three teams — to work with. That includes the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The full schedule is expected to be released soon. Kentucky is hopeful to honor many of its previously announced nonconference games.

The 2021 slate of SEC/Big 12 Challenge games will mark the eighth season of the annual event between the SEC and the Big 12 and the sixth straight in which all 10 games of the challenge will be played on the same day.

Ten of the SEC’s 14 teams will participate in the 2021 challenge against all 10 of the Big 12’s institutions, with each conference hosting five games apiece.

All 10 games will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU and will be available on the ESPN app. In addition to game times, network designations will be announced later for the challenge.

The rest of the games in the Challenge include Auburn at Baylor; Iowa State at Mississippi State; Kansas at Tennesse; Texas A&M at Kansas State; Alabama at Oklahoma; Arkansas at Oklahoma State; TCU at Missouri; Texas Tech at LSU; and Florida at West Virginia.

The challenge has been as good as advertised in recent years. In 2020, the two conferences went 5-5 in the challenge, and over the last four seasons, the leagues are 20-20 vs. one another.

UK is 4-3 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and has won three straight games in the event. The Wildcats went to Lubbock, Texas last season and defeated the nationally ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders 78-76 in overtime thanks to a monster game from 2020 NBA Draft hopeful Nick Richards.

After an SEC-high eight programs made the NCAA Tournament in 2018, another seven earned a berth in 2019. The SEC advanced two teams to the Elite Eight, one to the Final Four and posted a 12-7 record in NCAA Tournament play in 2019. The league was expecting another big postseason haul before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the postseason in 2020.

Kentucky and Texas last met Dec. 5, 2014 in Rupp Arena in the third season of SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The top-ranked Wildcats won 63-51 over the No. 6 Longhorns behind 21 points and 12 rebounds from All-American Willie Cauley-Stein.

Texas was 19-12 last season and 9-9 in league play. The Longhorns are as experienced as any team in the country.

They return all 14 of their players who appeared in a game in 2019-20 and add to the roster a top-10 recruit in forward Greg Brown III.