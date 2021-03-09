John Calipari and the University of Kentucky are usually in the driver’s seat when SEC Tournament week rolls around.
UK is usually in good position for a decent NCAA Tournament seeding — not one good enough for Calipari, but good enough to give it a shot at the Elite Eight.
SEC Tournament week gives Calipari the chance to gripe a little or a lot about how much he dislikes conference tournaments, how they usually don’t do his teams any good, because it doesn’t really improve their seeding.
Well, UK has run into a season where the SEC tourney could be its best friend.
This year’s SEC tourney could also easily become the place that UK’s season says goodbye.
The No. 8 seed Wildcats begin to find out Thursday at 11 a.m. when they meet No. 9 Mississippi State in the first of four quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
This year, UK is seeing how the other half lives, having to play its way into the NCAA by winning the SEC tourney.
Considering how wildly inconsistent UK has been this season, it’s difficult to see how it pull off some Music City Madness later this week.
Four wins in four days seems impossible.
Calipari has been insistent on UK looking at this week as playing one game four times. He’s trying to erase the feeling of UK looking at this as ‘have to win four games in four days.’
“It’s one game, four times,” Calipari said Saturday.
In that one game, four times, UK is trying to just focus on Mississippi State. Win there, and Alabama looms next on Friday at 11 a.m.
UK will have to replicate what it did in a 92-64 blitzing of South Carolina to finish the regular season, or at least come close, to get to a Bama team Friday that is projected as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tourney.
UK will need scoring, maybe heavy duty scoring, from Davion Mintz, Isaiah Jackson and BJ Boston, who seems a good candidate for increased production considering the freshman’s fast start and 21 points in the South Carolina game.
Olivier Sarr scored 15 points but fought foul trouble and only grabbed three rebounds. Sarr will have to battle and score.
Keion Brooks Jr., could be as important with his maturity as he is with rugged play on both ends of the floor off the bench.
Obviously, over everything else, UK must be as stringent on defense as it has been since early January.
Calipari was still searching against South Carolina when he put up his ninth starting lineup of this 9-15 season.
Mintz, Brandon Boston Jr., Jackson, Sarr and Jacob Toppin, were up first for UK against South Carolina. Brooks and Dontaie Allen were off the bench first with six minutes gone.
Ware and Devin Askew were in with over 12 minutes left. UK had nine players in the game during the first eight minutes.
Mintz could become the catalyst for whatever run UK can put together. He busted out in a 5-minute stretch against South Carolina that was something UK hadn’t seen hardly at all this season.
Mintz was feeling it when he got a step or two over the halfcourt line at Rupp and let a ball fly right in front of UK’s bench that swished.
“The energy and everything that I felt in the arena, it was a like a vibration around me,” Mintz said. “I knew it was up as soon as I started clapping for it.”
That is the kind of mentality UK has to take to Nashville if it is to do what it hasn’t done this season. Put together four consistent, high-level games four straight times.
