John Calipari hasn’t exactly been known for having senior-led teams.

The first to embrace the ‘one and done’ sending star freshmen straight to the NBA, Calipari’s teams are normally among the country’s youngest. In his first 13 seasons as UK, there’s never been a Senior Day with more than three players honored, and his 2017-18 team did not even have a Senior Day ceremony as there was no one to celebrate.

