After a lot of workouts and practices, an open practice last week at Rupp Arena that included a telethon to help eastern Kentucky flood victims, the University of Kentucky will play basketball this week in the Bahamas.
UK opens against the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.
The Wildcats follow that with a game against Tec de Monterrey on Thursday, also at 6 p.m.
After a day off on Friday, Kentucky will face Carleton (Canada) University on Saturday at 6 p.m. The tour will conclude on Sunday when UK faces the Bahamas National Select Team at noon.
All four games can be seen on the SEC Network and can be heard on the UK Sports Network.
UK coach John Calipari has liked taking these trips every four years to help get a jump on team construction, which usually takes longer when the program is welcoming in groups of new freshmen nearly every season.
This season, Kentucky has a lot of experience back. In all, UK is returning 44.3% of its scoring production, 58.4% of its rebounding, 50% of its steals, 51.2% of its assists and 72.3% of its blocks from a season ago.
UK fans who made the trip and watching on television will see plenty of Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the Year, who led the country with 15.1 rebounds per game and also paced the Cats in scoring at 17.4 points per game. Sahvir Wheeler will work again at point guard and will be joined in the backcourt by Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick, who missed all last season with a hamstring injury.
Forwards Jacob Toppin and Daimion Collins will get a lot of attention on this trip after helping the Wildcats to a 26-8 season a year ago and a No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.
An NCAA rule allows teams to go on these international preseason trips every four years. UK likes the trips every four years to get an early chance for practice, team bonding and the start of team construction.
Kentucky can get a look at different lineups, how the team wants to play on both ends of the floor, and the progress players have made in what they’ve learned so far.
Early media reports from the Bahamas had that Calipari would be doing a lot of evaluating while assistant coaches will be working the games.
