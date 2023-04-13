Another recruiting period is set to begin across the college football world as the spring transfer portal is slated to reopen for undergraduate players Saturday with a deadline of Sunday, April 30, to maintain eligibility for the upcoming season.
Graduate transfers can still enter the portal at any time.
For Kentucky, this means another chance to upgrade its roster with veteran talent.
During his final spring football press conference Wednesday, UK coach Mark Stoops acknowledged that the team still needs to learn how many of its own players will enter the portal, but said he plans to be active looking for roster upgrades.
“We have to look at that and we will meet with our players. It’s definitely a different time. I don’t anticipate it, certainly wouldn’t surprise me, with a big roster like we have,” Stoops said of the potential of losing some of his current players to the transfer portal. “So we will see where that goes.
“As far as coming in, we have some room, so we’ll poke around. Look around a little bit,” he said.
Kentucky has two open scholarships, but that number is likely to grow with roster attrition nearly guaranteed.
Following last spring, Kentucky lost five scholarship players to the portal, which gave Stoops and company room to add post-spring veteran transfers such as defensive backs Keidron Smith (Ole Miss), Jordan Robinson (Livingstone) and Zion Childress (Texas State), as well as running backs Ramon Jefferson (Sam Houston State) and Dee Beckwith (Tennessee).
As UK departs spring practice session, the biggest positions of need appear to be right tackle and inside linebacker.
Jeremy Flax, who started at right tackle in all 12 games he played in last season, and Deondre Buford, who filled in at right tackle during UK’s loss to South Carolina with Flax out due to injury, remain on Kentucky’s roster, but neither impressed enough last season to guarantee a starting job in 2023.
“We’re still trying to figure out the right tackle spot right now, whether that’s somebody in our room or whether we got to go get another one,” offensive line coach Zach Yenser said following one of UK’s final spring practices. “We’re going to do whatever we have to do to feel confident to win games this fall.”
Flax posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 51.2 last season, which ranked 519th among 610 offensive tackles graded nationwide. Buford struggled during his start at right tackle against South Carolina, but did impress when he was forced back into action when Flax left UK’s win over Mississippi State early the following week.
“He’s getting better,” Stoops said of Buford last season. “He strains. He wants to be good. He really works hard. You appreciate that about him and he cares about his teammates and wants to do right. He’s working hard.”
His play, however, was never enough to surpass Flax on the depth chart.
Kentucky has its starting inside linebacker and weakside linebacker positions established in D’Eryk Jackson and Trevin Wallace, but the depth behind them is a major concern.
The team was forced at times to move sophomore Keaten Wade from his outside linebacker spot to inside this spring, as its only other options were Luke Fulton, who has mainly been a special-teamer during his time in Lexington, and Martez Thrower, who also has not had many defensive reps.
“We’re just kind of by committee right now,” Stoops said of the inside linebacker room following UK’s April 1 Fan Day practice. “We’re really getting thin. It’s nice to be able to move Keaten inside. A guy like that, who is so long, and he’s a good football player wherever you play him.”
UK will add incoming freshman inside linebacker and three-star signee Jayvant Brown as well as four-star signee Grant Godfrey, who has the ability to play both inside and outside linebacker, to the room this summer, but experience will continue to be targeted.
The team already hosted graduate transfer and former Middle Tennessee State and Jackson State linebacker Jurriente Davis on a visit.
Davis finished fourth on Middle Tennessee’s roster with 68 tackles (32 solo) with three sacks, 5.5 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 2021. In 2022 , he logged 58 tackles, including 7.5 for a loss, one sack and one fumble for head coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State.
Another position that could be targeted is cornerback, where UK lost starters Smith and Carrington Valentine to the NFL and currently are relying on sophomores Robinson, Maxwell Hairston, JQ Hardaway and Jantzen Dunn, who have no starting experience at the FBS DI level.
