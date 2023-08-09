Kentucky is slated to take on North Carolina in this year’s CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 16 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. UK and the Tar Heels will play following the conclusion of the UCLA-Ohio State game, which is slated for 2 p.m. CST.

The games will air live on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

