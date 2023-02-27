Come Selection Sunday on March 12, coaches of the best teams across America, and fans of those teams, will be scouring the newly released 68-team tournament bracket to size up the opposition standing between their club and the NCAA Final Four.
Four of those coaches will discover they have a No. 1 seed beside their name, a coveted designation given that grouping represents 24 of the last 37 NCAA Tournament champions.
One would surmise that all four will be thrilled. Truth be told, three will be happy and one will have a pit in his stomach. The one who spies Kentucky in his region.
On Saturday, up-and-coming Kentucky finally put it all together and destroyed Auburn 86-52 for its most complete game of the long season. It was, truth be told, the only time this year UK has played a complete game.
Oscar Tshiebwe dominated the interior with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Jacob Toppin handled the mid-range with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Antonio Reeves owned the acreage beyond the arc with 21 points on four 3-pointers. UK out-rebounded Auburn 41-23, had 16 assists to Auburn’s four and collected 10 steals.
Moreover, it was Kentucky’s fourth straight win, joining an impressive list that includes Tennessee and road wins at Mississippi State and Florida. To say John Calipari’s team is peaking at the perfect time would be a profound understatement.
But there is one problem, leading to the aforementioned stomach pit.
This is the same Kentucky team that so many people spent January declaring as unworthy of making the NCAA Tournament. There was so much talk about UK being among the last four in or first four out that a golden NIL opportunity was missed to pair UK players with Mr. Bubble.
“People tried to talk us out of the NCAA Tournament. ‘They’re out. They’re done. They’re awful,’ ” Calipari said. “You play yourself in or play yourself out. I just kept convincing them that what they say has no affect on what we’re about to do.”
The issue now is that it is too little, too late to change many minds on the selection committee, the sinkhole from a 10-6 start simply too deep to climb. The Auburn win only improves Kentucky’s record to 20-9 overall, 9-5 in the SEC, which is good for third place.
Barring a run to the SEC Tournament championship, most have slated UK as a likely No. 8 seed. That means the coach of a No. 1 seed, ole pit-in-the-stomch, could face No. 8 Kentucky in the second round of the opening weekend.
Wichita State is rolling in its collective grave.
It was 2014 when Calipari’s Kentucky team was a preseason favorite but stumbled to a pedestrian 24-10 record entering the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed.
Like this current 2023 team, Kentucky lost a key early game to Michigan State, dropped its SEC/Big 12 Challenge game at Baylor, and lost to North Carolina in its only other marquee non-conference game.
Once in SEC play, the 2014 Kentucky squad never managed better than a four-game win streak, lost back-to-back games and endured two bad losses to weaker league opponents. Ditto 2023.
The 2014 team lost three out of four down the stretch before turning it around. The 2023 team recently lost three of five, including two in a row, but has since rolled off four straight victories.
The story of Kentucky in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has yet to be written. But the saga of 2014 is one for the ages.
Nine years ago, Kentucky dispatched No. 9 seed Kansas State 56-49 in the opening game and then embarked on one of the most magical postseason runs in school history thanks to Aaron Harrison’s last-second heroics.
UK shocked No. 1 seed and undefeated Wichita State 78-76, defeated defending champion and 4 seed Louisville 74-69 in the Sweet 16 and took down No. 2 seed Michigan 75-72 to reach the Final Four.
Once there, UK defeated West Region 2 seed Wisconsin 74-73 before falling to Connecticut in the championship game 60-54.
It is unfair to expect this 2023 Kentucky team to replicate the magic from nine years ago. But then again, it might not be wise to count them out.
“Refuse to lose,” Calipari said. “Doesn’t mean you’re winning every game. It means your mentality of how you’re playing. You never stop. The clock may run out on you, but you just keep coming. These guys are embodying that right now.”
