It’s clear John Calipari wants everybody but the true bigs on his next University of Kentucky team to play like guards.
Lane touch, drive, shoot a floater. Those may be the most valuable skills a UK player can have this season. The most valuable offensive skills, that is.
Calipari has been adamant about everybody on this team being able to guard and guard well, all over the floor.
The UK coach has also been trying to show this new team that he might be giving new meaning to four out.
“The biggest thing that we’ve done and I’m telling them, we’re going to have four positions that are guard positions,” Calipari said during a video press conference last week. “That doesn’t mean I’m starting four guards, but if you want to be in one of those four positions, you’re going to have guard skills, which means you’d better be able to get in that lane and lane touch. You’d better be able to make shots. You don’t have to make them all, you just can’t miss them all. If you don’t have guard skills, you’re going to be playing as one of our big guys.”
He pointed to Keion Brooks, a UK veteran as a 6-foot-7 junior, as a player who might not be obvious as a guard/forward, but who could have the ability to play both those roles.
“Keion has one of the best floaters in the country,” Calipari said. “Shoot it. Less 3s, more floaters. Get in, take a bounce, let it go.”
One thing UK tried to do in its doomed season of 2020-21 was go with a point guard who wasn’t firmly established in the position.
UK fixed that in the offseason with the addition of a transfer and one of the best 2021 guards in the the class.
Sahvir Wheeler transferred from Georgia. TyTy Washington Jr. signed as a true freshman.
Also back is Davion Mintz, who was a graduate transfer in 2020-21 and returned to UK to take advantage of the COVID-19 extra season of eligibility, his sixth year in college.
“We’ve got three that can play the position,” Calipari said. “Sahvir, we’re putting in a press I used in the past. I didn’t know where I wanted to put him because of his size (5-9).
Wheeler said “Coach, I’m 6-5 (with a wingspan).”
Calipari said OK, and put him in the front of the press.
“Normally you put that guy as an interceptor,” Calipari said. “You need someone in the front line that’s going to occupy. TyTy is better than I thought. A demeanor, he plays the game as it comes, skilled floaters, jump shots, making passes. Decision making is not quite there.
“So, you’ve got those two. One, they can play together, and I played three point guards at the same time in the past, too. You’ve got Davion who can, as we learned late in the season, he can play the position more as a scoring kind of guard than a creating point guard for his team, but he can still play it. We’ve got three, and I’m really excited about all three.”
Calipari will be happy if he has a bunch of other guards to join them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.