With the rankings of Alabama and LSU in the NET, the next two games will be important NCAA seeding games for Kentucky.
UK is No. 3 in the NET behind Gonzaga and Arizona, as of Thursday afternoon. A loss at Tennessee on Tuesday didn’t drop UK, and UT is No. 8 in the ranking that is the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams for the NCAA Tournament.
Without getting overly technical the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.
UK has them both of its next games at home, starting with Alabama on Saturday, and it follows that with a visit from LSU on Wednesday.
LSU is No. 16 and Bama is No. 20, but both will come into the games with talent, swagger, and their own seeding concerns.
Auburn is No. 7 in the NET, so there is a crowd of teams from the SEC that are working to get seeds in the 5-6 range or higher.
UK, Auburn and Tennessee are among the best teams in the nation.
And, yes, games in the SEC Tournament in mid-March will help move some teams a notch or two, but most of the highest seeds will be set by the time the SEC championship game tips off early afternoon on Selection Sunday.
Taking care of more business now makes sense for Kentucky, which is 21-5, 10-3 in the SEC.
Kentucky’s health is a concern at the moment. When TyTy Washington is out, there’s a major difference in how UK operates. Same goes with Sahvir Wheeler, but it seems the scoring impact is greater with Washington missing.
The hunt for a No. 1 seed is the second priority, with John Calipari saying getting healthy is “the main thing” even if it means having guys sit.
On his radio show Wednesday night Calipari said: “If we’re not healthy, we’ve got some holes.”
He also said team/fans can’t panic if the Cats lose a couple while guys get healthy.
Washington hasn’t shot as well since the injury at Auburn and he hasn’t been 100% most likely. Getting him healthy is paramount.
A top freshman in the country, Washington is viewed as essential to UK making a long NCAA Tournament run. He creates his own shot and helps others get shots as well, Washington is a very skilled player.
There are games to play, and if UK is to keep rolling, it needs others to step up. The continued scoring and hustle of Davion Mintz, and the growth of Lance Ware and Davion Collins, are important pieces to this now and the rest of the way through.
This is a long-haul view for UK now, with that calendar stretching through March, having Washington and everybody else 100% is vital.
