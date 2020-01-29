The University of Kentucky will be trying to help Vanderbilt make a little history when they meet at Rupp Arena on Wednesday.
Vandy has lost 24 straight SEC games, and will be in line for No. 25 when it takes on UK at 5:30 p.m. (CT) on the SEC Network.
If No. 13 Kentucky beats Vandy, the Commodores will break the SEC record for consecutive league losses held by Sewanee since 1940. Sewanee hasn’t been in the SEC in decades.
Although this should be a comfortable win for Kentucky if it plays well, both players and the coaching staff know they will have difficulty if they overlook Vandy.
“We have to be prepared to play for 40 minutes,” UK’s Nate Sestina said. “Got to be able to hold leads. I know that’s something we’ve been focusing on. Just come ready to play and be ready to play for 40 minutes. This is my fifth year doing it. Teams that have struggled in conference play can always come back and shock people.”
“We know they’re going to come in and give us their best shot. We gotta give them our best shot,” UK guard Ashton Hagans said.
Vandy has had significant injury problems this season.
Before the Texas A&M game it was announced Vanderbilt’s leading scorer Aaron Nesmith would be out indefinitely with a right foot injury. Prior to the injury, Nesmith led the SEC in scoring with 23 points per game and was fifth nationally. He also led the SEC and nation in 3FG/game with 4.29 and 3FG% at .522. He had also made an SEC-best 60 threes this season through 14 games. He also ranked eighth in free-throw %age (.825) and field-goal percentage (.512) prior to his injury.
Senior Clevon Brown is also out indefinitely after suffering a knee injury against Liberty on Dec. 14.
With Nesmith out indefinitely, junior guard Saben Lee has emerged as the team’s scoring leader. He is averaging 15.9 points and 4.6 assists per game.
Nick Richards has emerged as a major force on both ends of the floor inside for UK. He is averaging 17 points and nine rebounds a game in SEC play for UK.
“You’re starting to see Nick’s overall game evolve, not just the bits and pieces where he’s getting baskets or having success rebounding,” UK assistant coach Joel Justus said. “You’re starting to see Nick become a complete player, which we’ve all thought he could become and Nick thought he could become, but now he’s actually doing it and you can’t help but gain confidence from that.”
EJ Montgomery has put together some good minutes in recent games for UK, and the team and coaching staff are waiting to see if the 6-foot-10 sophomore can have some breakout performances of his own.
If Montgomery could get his game going along with Richards, UK would be tough to deal with.
“It’s a young guy who is still trying to figure out how hard this is,” Justus said. “The burden of success and failure are right on your shoulders for however many minutes you play. You’re being challenged and you’re being put into a position where you have to produce. EJ is practicing at an all-time high where he is focused and in a great mindset. He’s competing every single possession.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.