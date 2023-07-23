Kentucky basketball left its fans a little more relaxed with its performance in the GLOBL JAM last week in Toronto, Canada.
Team USA, also known as the Kentucky Wildcats, went 4-0 against international competition that was in the U23 age range. Kentucky beat Canada 89-72 in the gold medal game last Sunday.
Kentucky looked fluid on the offensive end. DJ Wagner, Rob Dillingham, Antonio Reeves all looked good at different times helping push the offense.
There were some reasons for the urgency in getting Reeves back to Lexington, and his shooting numbers in Toronto showed some of them.
Reeves was the tournament’s most valuable player, connecting on four 3-pointers while scoring 18 points in the final. Reeves averaged 23 points per game and shot 56.3% (18-for-32) from deep in the event.
Although a few months away, that level of offense will send Reeves into preseason practice and the regular season with significant confidence and the chance to be an important veteran in the program.
There were some complaints that Wagner, Dillingham and Justin Edwards weren’t overly good shooting the ball either from distance or in 2-point range.
Tre Mitchell was a highly effective 4-5, being the only true big man for Kentucky (6-9) with the absence of Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso because of injuries.
Mitchell was a do-all kind of player for Kentucky, just a few weeks removed, really, from going into another season at West Virginia. Mitchell had a double-double of 18 points, 11 rebounds against Canada.
More from this section
Mitchell also grabbed a team-best 31 rebounds while dishing out 18 assists over the four games.
There were plenty of willing passers on this team, with five guys getting at least 12 assists. Those who saw Reed Sheppard as more than just a shooter and scorer were on target. Sheppard led the team with 23 assists, and he was one of three Wildcats with seven steals each in the four games.
There were definitely moments that left BBN feeling a lot better about the next UK basketball team than they did in April or May. There may have even been more to see as good than to worry about, but there are concerns.
Most of those right now have to do with the condition of both Onyenso and Bradshaw. The short term and long term for both of these players is important to what this team becomes. That counts for both preseason practice starting in October, as the season gets rolling once the pre-Christmas work is done, and the long winter through the SEC is in its weekly grind.
They are two players who at 7-foot are cornerstones for one of John Calipari’s main defensive philosophies _ protecting the rim and blocking shots. Calipari wants drivers to have shot swatters waiting for them in the paint. His best teams in his tenure at Lexington have blocked shots and closed lanes to the rim.
Those shot blockers were supposed to be Bradshaw, a key big in the top freshman class, and Onyenso, a sophomore who could have major potential as an inside force.
Bradshaw had an operation on a foot injury he got at the McDonald’s All-American Game. Onyenso had what Calipari said was a minor procedure for what was called an ankle injury.
Both players are termed to be available for the regular season, according to Calipari. But, there is no clear timeline for a return for either player. If they each missed preseason practices, their overall development would be slowed, which would also affect the team in a lot of different ways.
Yes, the nerves are calmer among BBN now then they were a couple of months ago. UK just needs the big shot blockers to get healed up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.