By the Messenger-Inquirer
The roadmap for an unprecedented 50th Southeastern Conference regular-season championship for University of Kentucky basketball has taken shape with the announcement of the 2021-22 home-and-away designations for the entire league’s schedule.
As announced prior to the 2015-16 season, Kentucky’s permanent home-and-away opponents include Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
This upcoming season, the Wildcats will also play Alabama and LSU twice in the regular season.
Kentucky’s league home schedule will include the five aforementioned teams as well as Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss.
UK’s road matchups will come against Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina and Texas A&M in addition to Alabama and LSU and the three permanent home-and-home opponents.
Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.
BRESCIA ATHLETICS WINS NAIA AWARD
Brescia University has been named one of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) 2020-2021 Champions of Character Five-Star Institutions Gold Level for the second year in a row.
Fifty-eight NAIA institution earned the Gold Medallion, which is the highest honor, for scoring between 90 and 100 points on their scorecard.
Brescia University President, Fr. Larry Hostetter said: “Athletics is an integral part of the Brescia experience, not only because it allows our students to continue with their sport while attending, but because it teaches them the value of a strong moral character.
“This recognition is important from the NAIA because it tells us that we our student athletes and their coaches have created a great environment in which they are competitive while also demonstrating moral and ethical leadership.”
KWC FOOTBALL TICKET INFO ANNOUNCEDThe Kentucky Wesleyan football team has announced updated ticket and game information for the 2021 season.
Season tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, while single-game tickets will be available at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Two types of tickets will be sold: General admission bleacher seats (single game tickets only), $10; reserved chair back seating (both single game and season tickets), Single game, $12; season ticket — $50
Eligible football and cheerleading student-athletes will receive four general admission bleacher tickets per game.
These complimentary tickets will need to be reserved through the student-athlete’s ARMS software account no later than 5 p.m. on the Monday prior to that week’s game.
All tickets can be purchased at kwcpanthers.com/tickets.
