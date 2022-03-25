LEXINGTON — Sophomore guard Dontaie Allen is leaving the Kentucky basketball program and will enter his name in the transfer portal.
Allen announced the news Thursday via Twitter.
“Wow. This journey has been like no other. I can’t thank Big Blue Nation enough for embracing me unconditionally through the highs and lows,” Allen wrote. “A kid from Kentucky given an unbelievable opportunity to play for his dream school.
“This wouldn’t feel right without thanking all my coaches, brothers, the trainers, the staff, Big Blue Nation, and everyone who made my last three years so special. Lexington, Kentucky will forever be home. After much thought and consideration, I have decided to put my name into the transfer portal.”
Many fans believed this could be a breakout year for the redshirt sophomore, especially after Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick was lost to a hamstring injury and surgery before the season even started.
After redshirting the 2020 season with multiple injuries, Allen emerged as one of the few bright spots in a woeful 2021 season. His 5.4 points per game average was highlighted by a pair of 23-point outings against Mississippi State. The first came in Starkville, the second in UK’s SEC Tournament loss in Nashville that ended the Wildcats’ season.
Allen finished 2021 as second on the team in 3-point percentage (39.7) and made 3s (31). He made multiple 3s in eight games that season, including a stretch of five straight to open SEC play.
But instead of breaking out in 2022, Allen averaged just 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting under 30% overall and below 20% from 3-point range. Allen appeared in just 19 of the Wildcats’ 34 games and logged double-digit minutes just six times.
Allen got his chance early in the season, but just wasn’t able to capitalize, making just 13-of-44 shots (29.5%) and 6-of-32 3-pointers (18.7) in 10 non-conference games. He played just five total minutes in the months of February and March as guards Kellan Grady, TyTy Washington and Davion Mintz moved past Allen.
“Dontaie has been an incredible teammate and brought a lot to our program,” UK coach John Calipari said. “He battled to overcome an injury early and never let the adversity change who he was. Proud of you, Dontaie. Thank you for the last three years and I wish you nothing but success on your journey!”
Allen is the first confirmed departure this offseason and one that stings the fan base since he is a beloved former Kentucky Mr. Basketball who endured much hardship to attempt to play for Kentucky.
Truth be told, if not for a torn knee ligament in the 13th game of his senior year at Pendleton County in December, 2018, Allen would have been one of the most celebrated in-state players to ever sign with UK, rivaling schoolboy legends Rex Chapman and Richie Farmer.
At the time of the injury, Allen was averaging 42.9 points per game and had already eclipsed 50 points six times. Had he stayed healthy, the entire Commonwealth would have become enthralled with the chase to see if Allen might break a record believed untouchable — 4,337 career points by the mythical “King” Kelly Coleman for Wayland High School in the mid-1950s.
At worst, Allen was destined to become only the second player to ever break 4,000 as that scoring pace over a 32-game season would have put him at 4,070. A deep run into the Sweet 16 would have drawn him within a shot of the King.
“It was devastating,” Allen confessed. “I was having such a good year.”
Incredibly, he still finished at No. 10 all-time with 3,255 points despite missing two-thirds of his senior season.
“I wanted to leave my mark on the state,” Allen said. “I feel like I did that.”
