Brandon Boston Jr., showed another one-game glimpse of what he could be for the University of Kentucky in its gutting 81-80 loss to Arkansas.
Boston led UK with 17 points, hitting 6-of-10 shots from the floor and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. He also grabbed seven rebounds and passed for three assists.
Boston was one of the options to take the last shot for a win against Arkansas, but he never got the ball in his hands on the last possession.
That he was on the floor at all during those last 4.3 seconds was a pretty good sign of progress for Boston, who was considered one of the best freshman guards in the country when this season started.
“Yeah it was set up for me to take the shot, but we just didn’t think fast enough,” Boston said Tuesday night.
Boston was upbeat even though UK had lost, but it seemed as though he found a good path in that game.
“Like I said, just waking up early in the morning, waking up at night just going to the gym whenever I can to put up a lot of shots and make them,” Boston said. “I’m just building my own confidence every day.
“My confidence is always high, no matter if I’m going through ups and downs my confidence has to stay high.”
Boston can be a scorer if the Arkansas game was an indication. Boston is going to be in a mix at point guard, especially since Terrence Clarke will remain out probably for the rest of the season.
Boston is a 6-foot-7 shooting guard who is still adapting to new roles with UK. He saw some time at point guard against Missouri, Tenneessee and Arkansas games.
“Well, it was a spur-of-the-moment type thing, so it wasn’t something he expected,” UK assistant coach Jai Lucas said going into the UT game. “Nobody expected it. It just kind of happened. You know, you’re always excited as a player when you get to have the ball in your hands more. So, I think that was his first initial thought. But, then some of the pressures would come with having to make the right plays and do the right things and then he was like, ‘OK, I understand. I’ll go back over here on the wing.’ ”
Working off the bench for the Georgia game back on Jan. 20 seemed to wake Boston up after he had been in a multi-game shooting slump. He had his best game up to that point as a Wildcat, scoring 18 points and shooting better than 50% from the field (9-of-17) for the first time since the season opener.
UK fell 63-62 at Georgia.
Boston also scored 18 in UK’s next game, an 82-69 win over LSU on Jan. 23 in Rupp Arena. That victory broke a 3-game losing streak.
Since then, Boston has been up and down with his performance. He scored eight points at Alabama and 10 points at Missouri, both losses for UK (5-13).
Boston had a tough shooting game in the 82-71 loss to Tennessee at Rupp Arena last Saturday. He was 2-of-11 and missed both the 3-pointers he tried, scoring six points. Boston missed a dunk try with just under four minutes to go. He came out of the game with 3:11 left and did not return.
Not playing over the last four or five minutes of a game had become a pattern for Boston, who was not performing at a level where he could be on the floor at crunch time.
That’s all been part of the learning process as well for Boston.
“When you are the best player on the floor by far in your high school or your grassroots team, you can just put your head down and go make a play,” UK assistant coach Joel Justus said. “Now there’s better coaching, there’s other really good players on the floor. It’s going to take a team effort, you know, at times. Sometimes that’s shooting, sometimes that’s creating, other times that’s being in help-side defense.”
The more Boston understands those concepts, the more he can help the Wildcats.
