The nightmare offseason for Kentucky continues.
The Wildcats’ already-thin roster just got a little bit thinner as The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that 5-star freshman Aaron Bradshaw is expected to miss significant time with a foot fracture.
The injury could keep him out until November and cause him to miss the start of the 2023-24 season.
“Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw — a projected top pick in 2024 NBA draft — has suffered a fracture in his foot and could miss start of the 2023-24 season, sources tell The Athletic/Stadium Charania tweeted Friday. “The program is optimistic on full recovery for the 7-foot freshman.”
That’s just the latest bad news for head coach John Calipari’s program, which at one point was down to seven scholarship players following eight offseason departures to both the 2023 NBA Draft and the transfer portal. Kentucky also missed on high-profile transfers Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Keshad Johnson (Arizona), and Arthur Kaluma (Kansas State).
A 7-footer from Camden, N.J., Bradshaw finished the recruiting cycle ranked as the top center and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the industry average 247Sports Composite.
Along with Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner, Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, he is one of three of the top 10, four of the top 15 and five of the top 40 prospects that comprise Kentucky’s top-ranked recruiting class, which also includes 3-star Overtime Elite wing Jordan Burks, who signed with the Wildcats this week.
Bradshaw committed to UK during an official visit to Big Blue Madness in October and signed with the school in November, choosing the Cats over Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State, UCLA, and the G League Ignite.
“I chose Kentucky because of the history and the family environment,” Bradshaw said in November. “I felt like I was going to a family reunion.”
Alongside sophomore Ugonna Onyenso, Bradshaw is expected to help bolster a Kentucky frontcourt that lost two-time All-American and national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe to the NBA Draft, and Lance Ware (Villanova) and Daimion Collins (LSU) to the transfer portal.
“The most impactful trait we can have on the defensive end is the ability to block shots, and Aaron is elite at that,” Calipari said. “He also has all of the tools that a versatile big in today’s game needs. Aaron’s motor continues to improve, he has great size and mobility. As a 7-footer, he can change the game on both ends of the court. He has a high ceiling and has only begun to scratch the surface of the kind of player he can be.”
