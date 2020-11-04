Terrence Clarke hasn’t taken long to get the transformational player tag applied to himself at the University of Kentucky.
Clarke could be considered the top part of an ultra-talented freshman class for John Calipari.
At the least, the 6-foot-7 shooting guard is considered a lottery pick for the 2021 NBA Draft. In the short view, Clarke could be one of the top players to come to UK during Calipari’s time as head coach.
“Oozes with talent,” UK assistant coach Bruiser Flint said. “Cal, when I used to talk to him, even before this, would talk about him in the same way to me as the John Walls and the Anthony Davises and things like that. So, he has that type of talent, but he’s still got a lot to learn. He’s a really, really talented player.”
Clarke has a national prep championship on his resume, in 2019 with the Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, and the team was in the 2020 championship game before COVID-19 stopped play.
Clarke was a McDonald’s All-American and New England Preparatory School Athletic Council AAA Player of the Year. Clarke was a five-star recruit and top 10 player nationally.
He averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game in the 2019 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
Clarke was named Tuesday to the preseason watch list for the Jerry West Award and is one of only two freshmen on that list nationally. The West Award goes to the best college shooting guard in the country from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Clarke seems to be a player who is as confident as he is talented, and he has taken the comparisons to Davis and Wall in stride.
“Just knowing that guys like Anthony Davis and John Wall obviously had great years here and going on to the NBA and being great players that they are, being in that conversation, I’m blessed,” Clarke said. “That’s really all I can say. I mean, it doesn’t really stop me. I’ve always had this confidence where I think I can be a good basketball player, a great one. For me, just hearing that, it kind of gives me even more confidence to keep working on my game and playing as hard as I can. That’s really it.”
The early read on Clarke from UK coaches is that he is extraordinarily talented but also wanting to mix it up in practice.
Clarke knew he would have to come in and play at a more intense level.
“It’s obviously things like you’re going to have to work 10 times harder than the next person,” Clarke said. “We have all types of five stars and great basketball players here and we have some transfers and stuff like that. So, every day is a battle.”
Flint likes the versatility Clarke brings for the Wildcats.
“That’s going to be one of his biggest things. You can almost put him on any position on the floor to play,” Flint said. “Now, I’m not going to lie, Cal has been all over him about some of his habits, but he’s unbelievably talented.
“Great size. Puts it on the floor. Shoots it. But he’s a typical high school kid who has pretty much had his way.”
Calipari’s early attention for Clarke in practices is directly tied to the value the UK coach thinks the freshman can have for this team.
“Every day, every practice, I feel like coach has something to say to me,” Clarke said.
Clarke reclassified to the class of 2020, and he knew he’d be getting extra coaching Calipari, especially if the coach believed Clarke could be high impact.
“I feel like the college aspect gets everybody ready for the next level,” Clarke said. “Coach Cal is obviously going to get me ready. I kind of think that I needed Coach Cal, you know what I mean? Just so I can stay mentally ready and develop my mind and maturity here.”
Evidently, Clarke has found some good spots to get baskets from and worked toward those in practices.
“What he’s learning to do is to not mess with the ball,” Calipari said. “We chart lane touches. So, throughout the practice and accumulated for the year to this point, how many lane touches? By far, he has the most lane touches and that includes big guys who are catching it off passes. That’s a lane touch where they’re posted up. He’s probably got double the lane touches of anybody on the team.
“Now, it’s taken him time because he’s used to messing with the ball. We’re just saying, ‘Get the ball by the man and get in the lane.’ So, he’s playing in a way that he hasn’t played. His decisions are still coming around. Like, OK, now you’re not messing with it, you’re running downhill, you’ve got to slow your mind down. Do I have a runner? Do I have a layup? Do I have a lob? Do I have to stride stop? And that’s what we work on.
“What I’m trying to get them to understand is, you have a freedom inside of the principles that we’re teaching. You have a freedom inside of the skill set you have. In other words, you’re not a 3-point shooter. You’re not shooting 3s. If you’re a driver, figure out areas to drive. If you want to shoot 3s, get in the gym and start making 3s. So, we’re doing all of that, and Terrence I’m on right now based on the fact that he has a chance to really be special.”
