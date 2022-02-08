The University of Kentucky had one of its most complete defensive performances of the season in a 66-55 win at Alabama on Saturday.
The No. 5 Wildcats locked up Bama’s 3-point shooting to a degree that it made only 3-of-30 from distance.
They also got unexpected points from the human pogo stick that is Daimion Collins, a 6-foot-9 freshman who has spent much of this season so far trying to add muscle and strength to his 202-pound frame.
Collins was one of four Wildcats to score 10 points, and he made 6-of-6 free throws to do it. Collins also grabbed six rebounds in just nine minutes of playing time that ended up being key for UK’s momentum.
“The biggest thing was he make six free throws, that’s the hardest thing to do on the road when you’re a freshman and you haven’t played in three games” UK assistant coach Jai Lucas said Monday in a Zoom conference call. “The lob thing, that’s just the talent, that’s God’s gift being able to jump and do things like that. To win games, it’s the minor, fine details, part of it is making free throws.”
Kentucky is No. 5, 19-4 overall and 8-2 in the SEC heading into a Tuesday game at South Carolina on ESPN.
When asked what kind of freshman season he expected to have for a program synonymous with one-and-done players, Collins said, “Just coming in, the main thing was just development. Just get myself right. Get better.”
Going into Saturday’s game at Alabama Collins had only played 22 minutes since December.
Continuting to work hard and keep himself ready to play was a challenge that Collins got encouragement from his parents to keep going.
“They told me to keep my head on straight, stay in the gym,” Collins said. “After not playing a few games, I got in and got the chance to do what I did. My advantage is I’m tall and I can jump. The main thing mentally is you’ve got to have heart. If I go out there and fight, I can do good in a game. My confidence was growing throughout the game.”
Collins was a McDonald’s All-American coming in to UK, but UK has also been getting good production in his spot as power forward, so he’s had to wait.
“But we knew how talented he was,” Lucas said of Collins. “We saw an elite shot-blocker, lob threat, rim-runner. Part of the reason his family sent him here was the development piece.”
Calipari had told Collins during the preparation for Alabama that the freshman had a chance to impact the game because lobs would be open with the way Bama defended the interior.
Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington and Davion Mintz are looking to make the lob pass if it’s available. UK is often playing now with two or three point guards on the floor at once.
“Two good point guards that are not selfish and that are always looking,” Collins said. “It just helps me and helps them at the same time.”
Kentucky now has its attention on a road trip to South Carolina, where Kentucky will look to keep the momentum of winning eight of its last nine games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.