Brad White’s first four seasons as Kentucky’s defensive coordinator have been outstanding as the Wildcats’ defense has established itself as one of the most feared units in the SEC. However, if there’s one area during White’s tenure that has been a struggle, it has been the first quarter of season openers and more specifically, opening drives.
In each of his four seasons leading Kentucky’s defense, his unit has allowed a touchdown in the first quarter, while in all three season openers, the team has played at Kroger Field under White, which include a 2019 opener against Toledo, 2021 opener against Louisiana-Monroe and 2022 opener against Miami (Ohio), the Wildcats defense has allowed a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.
“A big challenge for our guys, we haven’t necessarily started the fastest, in home openers and that’s a big challenge for our guys to come out,” White said Wednesday. “I think it’s not that they’re flat. I think they come out sometimes, maybe over excited and amped and you’re ready for that first game and you’ve got to know how to be controlled and control your emotions and just let the game come to you.”
It comes as no surprise that an emphasis for the UK defense as it prepares for Saturday’s season opener at Kroger Field against Ball State is to start fast and make the Cardinals play from behind.
“Our mindset is just to play hard, fast and physical from the jump. Don’t come out lax and wait for them to bring it to us and for us to respond,” safety Zion Childress said. “Just bring it to them and have them respond off our energy and our level of play. Don’t play down our competition. Execute, do the things we need to do, and walk out with a W.”
Outside of the Cats’ 29-13 loss at Auburn in 2020 in a ranked matchup, the Wildcats defense has settled in to shut down the opposition after its poor starts.
Kentucky’s defense allowed 14 first half points to Toledo in 2019 and then allowed just 10 points in the second half. In 2021, UK allowed just three points for the remainder of the game after ULM scored a touchdown on its opening drive. Last season, the Cats held Miami (Ohio) to just a pair of field goal’s for the remainder of the game after allowing an opening drive touchdown.
Saturday, Kentucky’s defense wants to have that second half success for 60 minutes.
“We’re honestly trying to put a big emphasis on that,” defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine said. “We’re kind of a second half team ... we’re trying to put a big emphasis on coming out the locker room like that.
“The goosebumps and stuff, try to get those out early,” he said. “First snap type thing. Swarm to the ball and just play football.”
Ball State scored touchdowns on just one of its 12 game-opening drives last season and scored only 44 points all season in the first quarter. On paper, it appears to be a good matchup for Kentucky’s defense to put away its opening season drive woes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.