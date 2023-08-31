Brad White’s first four seasons as Kentucky’s defensive coordinator have been outstanding as the Wildcats’ defense has established itself as one of the most feared units in the SEC. However, if there’s one area during White’s tenure that has been a struggle, it has been the first quarter of season openers and more specifically, opening drives.

In each of his four seasons leading Kentucky’s defense, his unit has allowed a touchdown in the first quarter, while in all three season openers, the team has played at Kroger Field under White, which include a 2019 opener against Toledo, 2021 opener against Louisiana-Monroe and 2022 opener against Miami (Ohio), the Wildcats defense has allowed a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.

