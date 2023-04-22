University of Kentucky men’s basketball players CJ Fredrick and Daimion Collins announced Friday that they have entered the transfer portal and will be playing elsewhere next season.
Frederick, a guard, transferred to UK ahead of the 2021-22 season but was forced to sit out the entire year with a torn hamstring. He entered last season fully healthy, but he missed time during the season with both a finger injury and cracked ribs in his back.
The Cincinnati native, who began his college career at Iowa, where he played two seasons, averaged 6.1 points and 1.5 assists in 22.2 minutes per game last season for the Wildcats while shooting 35.1% from the field, 31.8% from 3-point range and 91.7% at the free-throw line in 27 appearances.
“UK family and Big Blue Nation, it has been a dream come true to play for Coach Cal, the University of Kentucky and the best fans in the world in Big Blue Nation,” Frederick wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram. “This experience has been so much better than I could ever have imagined. I have learned so much from Coach Cal on and off the court, and above all I am most grateful to him for teaching me how to be a servant leader.
“Thank you to my fantastic coaches, trainers, doctors and support staff. You all were great to me. My teammates truly are my brothers for life. I loved going to war with you every game and know we will have relationships for a lifetime. Having to deal with a couple of freakish injuries, I hope everyone knows that I’ve given my heart and soul to you, and I’m proud that I’ll always get to be a Wildcat.
“In just a few weeks, I’ll be able to proudly say I’m a graduate of the University of Kentucky. Having fulfilled this lifetime dream, I feel it’s in my best interest to explore every option for my future for so many reasons. In addition to considering professional options, I’ll be entering the transfer portal while maintaining my college eligibility. Thank you all for the support. Much love and respect.”
Reportedly, North Carolina, Ohio State, Indiana, St. John’s, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Xavier and Oklahoma have reached out to Fredrick since he entered the portal.
“I enjoyed coaching CJ,” UK coach John Calipari tweeted Friday. “What I loved most was that he never changed as a person or competitor despite dealing with all of the injuries. He got back up every time and did whatever he could for his team.
“He knows he’ll always have a supporter in me, and I wish him nothing but the best.”
Collins, a forward, signed with UK as a McDonald’s All-American and five-star prospect coming out of Atlanta, Texas, in 2021. He averaged just 7.5 minutes of playing time as a freshman, but he seemed poised for a breakout sophomore season after averaging 10 points, 5.3 rebounds, two blocks and one steal while shooting over 60% from the floor in 20.5 minutes during UK’s four-game trip to the Bahamas in August and having a monster performance during the team’s Pro Day in front of NBA scouts. But just days before the season started, his father, Ben, died, which led to a brief break from basketball.
Collins lost 17 pounds after the sudden death of his father and went on to average 1.9 points per game and 1.9 rebounds in 25 appearances.
“Dear Big Blue Nation, in the last two years I have encountered so many amazing people and had some incredible memories that I will cherish a lifetime,” Collins wrote in a message shared across his social media accounts. “To my teammates, thank you for the strong bond and brotherhood. We challenged and supported each other every day, and it actually made us better. I’m forever grateful for the valuable experiences we shared together.
“I want to take a moment to thank Coach Cal and staff for giving me the opportunity to represent BBN and continue my growth as a young man. While this has been a difficult decision, it’s the best decision for my future. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal.”
Collins is expected to transfer somewhere closer to his family in Texas.
“Daimion Collins had a year I wouldn’t wish on anyone and has been through more than any player should, including losing his grandfather in the last week,” Calipari tweeted. “He’s a talented player and a good person with a bright future.
“Daimion and his family know that I’ll always be here for them.”
