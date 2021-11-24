Kellan Grady is called ‘Granddad’ by his younger University of Kentucky teammates.
“Yeah, the whole team calls me ‘granddad.’ I thought that was public knowledge at this point,” Grady said Monday night. “That’s being a grad transfer and they also tell me I am an old soul in some of my habits. I am a little bit different.”
Grady is the elder statesman for this UK team, being a graduate transfer who scored over 2,000 points at Davidson before transferring during the summer.
It has taken Grady some time to adjust to the talent level at UK, and how opponents are going to approach a player who is a known scorer.
Grady put up 14 points, 11 in the second half, of UK’s 86-61 win over Albany on Monday at Rupp Arena. He made 3-of-5 on 3-pointers, adding to his team leading 12-of-22 shooting from distance (54.5%). He is averaging 10 points a game as one of five Wildcats scoring in double figures.
“He’s on the scouting report. You may be on the top of the scouting report,” UK coach John Calipari said. “Like don’t leave him. You know what that means? They’re working hard not to get you shots. What does that mean? You have to work really hard to get plays now. You’ve got to work harder than they’re working to keep you from scoring to score.”
Grady took seven shots total in 28 minutes against Albany. He has tried to stay patient through games to get shots and points, or do the extra work to get himself free for offensive chances.
“I think part of that is finding my role as one of the guys, but not the guy like I was accustomed to for four years,” Grady said. “I have probably been conservative in picking my spots a little bit and letting the game come to me, which I think is a good thing.”
Calipari is wanting Grady, a 6-foot-5 guard who has been a starter for UK, to be more the player he was at Davidson.
“There are sometimes where I could try to be more aggressive,” Grady said. “Cal told me to get going, shoot balls, fly around, they’ll try to take you out of the game, don’t allow them to. Part of that’s on me, make myself available.”
At Davidson, Grady was the offensive focal point, getting 15 shots a game with an abundance of screens to get him free. He has to move more within the offensive framework at UK.
“The last three game especially they’ve really shielded me from getting quality looks off unless I get loose on a drive and kick, or somewhat of a broken play,” Grady said.
Calipari has told Grady to look at video of Rip Hamilton, a shooting specialist who played 14 years in the NBA and was an All-Star with the Detroit Pistons.
“He sprinted to get himself free to make shots,” Calipari said of Hamilton. “When he sprinted, everyone else ended up being open because they tried to stop him.”
TyTy Washington Jr. led the Wildcats with 20 points against Albany, and he had a strong appreciation for what Grady did in that game.
“Everybody in the arena knows he can get it going and just like a snap of a finger,” Washington said. “The first half was a little quiet. I am kind of starting to pick up off him and just letting the game come to me. He never forces anything. He’s just always happy for his teammates, even when he’s not scoring anything like that.
“In the second half, after he hit the three, I told him, ‘Granddad, KG, this is your time. They are not standing in front of it. Just get it, rip by, and get to the free throw line. I feel like you get to the free throw line, you see the ball go in from the free throw line, you’ll gain more confidence. In the second half, I am a rookie at best, so I try to tell him as much as I can, but at the end of the day, he knows how to play basketball at a really high level.”
