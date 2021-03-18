University of Kentucky freshman forward Isaiah Jackson plans to submit his name for the 2021 NBA Draft and go through the NBA’s evaluation process, he announced Wednesday.
Jackson does not plan to hire an agent at this time, although he can sign with an NCAA-certified agent, receive feedback and still return to school.
There is no current deadline for Jackson to make a final decision as to whether to remain in the draft or return to Kentucky. Due to restructured NBA and NCAA schedules from the COVID-19 pandemic, dates for the 2021 NBA Draft, NBA Combine and NCAA eligibility deadlines have not been set yet.
“Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine growing up,” Jackson said. “It has always been something that, with the right opportunity, I would pursue. I would like to thank God for giving me the strength and ability to play the game I truly love. I want to thank my family and my friends for being there for me through thick and thin. And I would also like to thank Coach Cal, the staff, and the Big Blue Nation for the privilege to play at Kentucky and for the opportunity to pursue this dream.
“With that being said, I will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft without an agent and testing the waters. I am looking forward to the process and seeing what my future holds. I appreciate all the support in making this decision and I want to thank everybody who has been with me since day one.”
Jackson is the first player from the 2020-21 Wildcats to announce his intentions to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. Players can submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA and participate — if invited — in the NBA Draft Combine.
At this time, Jackson plans to utilize the current rules in place.
“Isaiah made unbelievable strides to put himself in a position to test the waters,” UK coach John Calipari said. “He grew throughout the year and became more confident on both ends of the floor. He has a tremendous ability as a defensive player and really grew and developed his offensive game as the season wore on. I am anxious to see how this process plays out for him.”
The freshman forward averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25 games with 18 starts.
The Pontiac, Michigan, native swatted 65 shots this season to lead the nation’s No. 3 shot-blocking team.
