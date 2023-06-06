The pieces are falling into place for Devin Leary and the University of Kentucky football team.
The former North Carolina State standout quarterback, who transferred to UK after Will Levis departed the Wildcats for the 2023 NFL Draft, has all the tools necessary to lead Kentucky this fall. Following what’s been a strong effort by Cats coaches to add players through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, the buzz around UK football is growing again.
The biggest question mark, perhaps, is Leary’s health after missing half of last season with a torn pectoral muscle. If he can clear that hurdle, though, the sky’s the limit for the 6-foot-1, 212-pounder.
Leary exploded onto the scene in 2021 when he threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with only five interceptions and completed 65.7% of his passes. Voted as the preseason ACC Player of the Year the following season, the New Jersey native passed for 1,265 yards and 11 TDs with four picks in six contests before getting injured.
He doesn’t possess the arm strength that Levis was known for, but Leary is proven to be a more accurate thrower and a better decision-maker.
Results are mixed on Leary’s expectations in the Southeastern Conference, but he’ll have the potential to emerge as one of the best signal-callers in the league.
In early rankings by college football analysts, Leary typically falls somewhere in the third-to-sixth-best range among SEC quarterbacks — and much of that is simply because he’s an unknown commodity coming off of injury. Others, like LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers are all receiving hype and attention, as well.
There are some exceptions, of course.
College Football Network’s Cam Mellor has Leary pegged as the league’s second-best quarterback.
“Though not the biggest nor most athletic quarterback, Leary has more than enough size and nimble footwork to navigate any pocket and always looks to recoup his throwing motion to deliver accurate passes from anywhere on the field,” he wrote. “Through spring, Leary looked far more like his 2021 self that saw him set an ACC record for most touchdowns while throwing five or fewer interceptions. In a new environment and looking for a chance at redemption, there are few better than Leary in college football in 2023.”
Others aren’t so sure.
Bill Bender of Sporting News picks Leary as the sixth-best passer in the SEC and the 18th-best in the country.
“Which Leary is Kentucky getting? The one that passed for 35 TDs and five interceptions at NC State in 2021 and was a game-changer for the Wolfpack? Or the inconsistent quarterback who dealt with injuries last season? It’s a clean slate as Will Levis’ successor, and Leary should benefit with the return of offensive coordinator Liam Coen,” Bender wrote.
Coen’s return, as well as a stable of quality running backs, a revamped and improved offensive line and a talented batch of wide receivers, should all give Leary more than enough tools to succeed.
After all, he clearly has the talent.
According to Pro Football Focus, Leary thrives in play-action — bolstered by a much-improved UK running game — as evidenced by his 60% completion rate with seven TDs and one interception last year.
Entering the spring, Leary was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal. Once he committed to the Cats, head coach Mark Stoops and his staff have done everything they can to surround him with weapons.
Leary will have every opportunity to be one of the SEC’s best in 2023.
