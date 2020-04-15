In announcing Tuesday that he will enter this year’s NBA Draft, Nick Richards cemented his status as — in more than one way — a standout player. He can be an example that future Kentucky players use to assure themselves that playing more than one college season does not crush dreams of a professional basketball career. And that there can be a path to the NBA after playing three (!).
“I’m confident that I’m prepared for this next step because of my time at Kentucky,” Richards said. “Thank you Big Blue Nation for welcoming me into your family. I heard your cheers, and they meant everything to me. I hope you know I left it all on the court and will forever be thankful that I chose to play here.”
Richards was the fourth Kentucky player to announce for the draft, following sophomores Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley and freshman Tyrese Maxey.
During John Calipari’s 11 seasons as coach, Kentucky has become synonymous with so-called one-and-done players. Of the 38 UK players drafted in that time, 27 were freshmen. Only three were juniors like Richards, the last being Willie Cauley-Stein in 2015. The others were DeAndre Liggins in 2011 and Patrick Patterson in 2010.
“It took Nick three years,” Calipari said on a webinar sponsored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches this week. “So what?”
Calipari added Tuesday: “Of all the kids that we’ve coached who have elevated and benefited from the culture we’ve built here, I would say Nick is at the top of the list. Nick’s ability to self-evaluate and block out the clutter for the last three seasons has shown incredible maturity. To be able to look inward and say, ‘I need more time and I wouldn’t trade this time at Kentucky for anything in the world,’ says a lot about Nick. …
“Nick will leave here as a fan favorite and deservedly so because of the way he’s handled himself both on and off the court. He’s become the best version of himself, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Richards averaged a modest 5.1 points and 4.4 rebounds as a freshman. His averages dipped as a sophomore: 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds. His playing time did likewise: 14.7 minutes as a freshman to 12.1 as a sophomore. The nadir might have come in the 2019 Elite Eight when he played 44 seconds in Kentucky’s loss to Auburn. That was one of 12 games in which he played less than 10 minutes.
Richards blossomed in 2019-20. He averaged 29.6 minutes and 14.0 points. His team-leading average of 7.8 rebounds was third best among Southeastern Conference players. He led the league — and ranked fourth nationally — by making 64.4% of his shots. Ten of his 11 career double-doubles came this past season.
“My No. 1 goal when I came to Kentucky was to compete for a national championship. I’m sorry we didn’t have the chance to play for one this year and bring a trophy home to Kentucky, and although I’d love nothing more than to achieve that goal, it is time for me to pursue my ultimate dream of becoming an NBA player.”
The league’s coaches voted Richards to their all-SEC first team this season.
Or as Calipari summed it up: “In three years, Richards went from ‘what is going on to oh my gosh.’ ”
Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland held up Richards as Exhibit A in making a case for EJ Montgomery to return to Kentucky for a third season.
“Look what Nick Richards did between a year ago and now,” Howland said. “There you go. Is there a better example for him to follow?”
Howland said he saw Richards a definite first-round pick in this year’s NBA Draft. “Anybody who doesn’t have him in the first round is crazy,” he said.
Richards went from disposable to indispensable.
More than once this season, Calipari cited Richards as the kind of big man few if any other teams in college basketball possessed. “What did you learn about my team? You need Nick Richards,” the UK coach said late in the season.
This point was driven home in Kentucky’s loss at Auburn on Feb. 1 when Austin Wiley had a “field day” — Calipari’s words — against Richards.
Associate head coach Kenny Payne summed it up by saying, “We’re not going to win if Nick Richards isn’t playing well.”
Mike Rice, Richards’ high school coach at the Patrick School, attributed the three-year path to the NBA Draft as a product of being late to basketball. A native of Jamaica, Richards is not a product of this country’s youth basketball culture. He did not take up the game seriously until moving to the United States at the age of 14. Richards needed more time to develop basketball habits and play instinctively, Rice said.
Before this past season began, Rice predicted a breakout season for Richards.
“Confidence is the most important thing in this game, and it certainly is for Nick,” Rice said. “And he’s playing with such confidence. … This is what I thought he could do at Kentucky. So, it’s fun to see.”
Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes saluted Richards’ acceptance of needing to play college basketball for more than one season.
“I’m always impressed with guys that work hard and develop,” Barnes said. “I know he was a guy most people thought at the time was going to be a one-and-done player. Yet, you’ve got to get him credit for the fact he bought into the work ethic and what they need him to do.”
