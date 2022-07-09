Oscar Tshiebwe has no plans on standing still in his second season playing at Kentucky.
The 6-foot-9 rebounding force and consensus National Player of the Year in college basketball wanted to change his uniform number, is adding to his outside shooting range, and is expected to welcome his mother to the United States in September or October.
Tshiebwe seems bent on bringing a ninth men’s basketball national championship back to Lexington.
“I came back for one reason, No. 9,” Tshiebwe said while meeting with media in Lexington late this week. “Our one goal is to put up No. 9. I just don’t come in pick up my trophy and go home, I leave something important here, I want to leave a trophy here too. I was was trying to wear No. 9 to remind everybody I’ve got a purpose for this number. I put up No. 9 on the board in my room. This is not the year we can joke around, this is the year everybody does what we need to do, to stay focused.”
Basketball uniform numbers can’t be numbers 5-9, those are rules.
There were no rules against Tshiebwe adding to his game, which meant to make himself more of a passing and scoring threat.
“To help the team a little more, I’m working on passing, dribbling, grab the rebound, make one dribble or two, kick it out,” Tshiebwe said. “I’ve got to catch the ball at the top of the key, open up for the jump fake, attack the rim, try to make one or two 3-pointers a game. I’m working on that.
“Like the pick and roll, we work on that a lot, pick and pop, jump fake, attack the rim. Defensively I’ve got go be able to stay in front, guard, move my feet, not let them pass by you easily.”
He was asked if UK coach John Calipari might let him step out and launch a couple of 3s. Tshiebwe said he didn’t think that would happen much — Calipari wouldn’t let him — but the UK coach noticed the extra work the inside man was doing.
“He sees me in the gym working on that, Coach he’s impressed,” Tshiebwe said. “He says I’m looking more like a basketball player than last year, I like that. I do a little more, I’ve been in the gym working.”
Tshiebwe made sure nobody thinks he’s abandoning his fierce rebounding, which was at 15.1 rebounds a game to go with 17..4 points a game.
“My game is not changing. I’m going to be the same Oscar,” Tshiebwe said. “I’ve still got to go for my 20 rebounds, I promised Coach I’ll get 20. I’m not leaving until I get 20 (a game).”
Tshiebwe has been joined by a group of enthusiastic teammates who are a mix of returning veterans who have improved, and a group of hungry young players and transfers who are physical and can compete.
His fellow inside players — Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware, Daimion Collins, Chris Livingston — have all been challenging Tshiebwe, and he has been going right back at them.
“It’s true, we go at each other, they seem like grown men out there. They are attacking. I love how Cason is doing, Chris, I love the competition. When we play 5 on 5, it’s not easy, I can’t get no easy buckets, they play physically and I love that.
“Daimion is in the gym eating right, they give him the shake, helps you with the muscle, he’s always competing. He’s always in the gym.
“Jacob is up there, right now you can’t stop him in the pickup, he does everything he wants. He improve his jump shot, becomes more physical when he attacks the rim, he knows how to protect the ball and finish. he got a lot better. You guys are going to be impressed seeing him play basketball this year. He’s unstoppable right now. We need that for sure. I told him do not take days off, we’re going to need that the rest of the season.”
Tshiebwe has pretty much made sure everybody knows the work that has to be done before UK goes to the Bahamas in mid-August, and then before the real season starts November 8 against Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Indianapolis.
He likes that practices have been a battle, and he wants that to continue.
“If you don’t come with the mind of domination, you’re not going to get what you need at this place,” Tshiebwe said. Today I m going to work harder than anybody in this gym. Lance is that dude, he’s always attacking you, his game is changing, he’s making shots. Even when I’m guarding him they give him the ball, I say attack me, finish, build up your confidence. I like what I’m seeing from Lance.”
There’s been considerable trash talking in summer practices.
“They talk crazy when they get a bucket on me in practice, ‘Oscar you’re too little.’ I don’t take it easy on them, when you take it easy on them that means you don’t think good about them.”
Tshiebwe spent 24 days in his home country Republic of Congo in the spring. He had a good visit with his family, including his mom, Kaya Rosalie, he preached in some churches to youth groups. He is excited for his mother to come to the United States.
“She’s got a passport, now she’s going through the process,” Oscar said. “September, October she will come over. It’s going to be great. She’s never seen me play basketball, I think she will understand it more at Rupp Arena.”
