Kentucky outside linebacker Jordan Wright has been cleared to play Saturday at Florida, the team announced Thursday.
Wright, along with running back Chris Rodriguez, were held out of the Wildcats’ 37-13 win over Miami (Ohio) in Week 1 and had not been listed on Monday’s depth chart for Week 2.
The No. 20 Wildcats (1-0) and No. 12 Gators (1-0) kick off from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN.
Wright has been one of Kentucky’s best pass rushers over the course of his collegiate career, recording 106 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, six quarterback hurries, an interception and two touchdowns in 42 games with 12 starts.
Last season, Wright was held to just nine games of action and seven starts due to an injury, but when healthy, tallied 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry and six pass breakups. His best game of the season came in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa when he made a team-high 10 tackles and tipped a pass that teammate D’Eryk Jackson intercepted.
During the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Wright played in all 11 games and registered 45 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, had two quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
His best game of the season and perhaps his collegiate career came against Mississippi State when he was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting Bulldogs quarterback KJ Costello and returning it for an 8-yard touchdown to go along with six tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.
Wright forced fumbles in each of the final three games of the 2020 season, with one against Florida, South Carolina and NC State.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, he played in all 13 games with 27 total tackles, six tackles for a loss , three sacks, a team-high two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.
Wright was dominant in a 29-7 win over Missouri with a strip sack of Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant that he recovered on his own to force a turnover.
His most well-known play came against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl as Kentucky held a 31-30 lead in the final seconds. On the final play of the game, Virginia Tech attempted a lateral to keep the game alive and Wright was able to recover the attempt and return it for the game-sealing touchdown.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder, who was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, announced in January he would return to UK for a sixth season.
“First and foremost I want to thank God because without him I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in now. It’s a blessing to have earned my degree and to be apart of the historical change of the UK football program. I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and Big Blue Nation for all the love and support through the ups and downs through the season,” he continued.
“With that being said, I’d like to announce that I will be returning to further my football endeavors with Kentucky. I have goals that I individually would like to obtain for myself as well as my team. Returning will allow me to grow and develop to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL and help my team win the SEC.”
