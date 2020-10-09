It’s showdown time on Friday night at Steele Stadium, where a pair of undefeated rivals will clash on the gridiron.
Bragging rights and perhaps a City-County championship are on the line as Owensboro (4-0) battles Owensboro Catholic (4-0) — with the Red Devils seeking their first road conquest of the Aces since 2014.
“They’re a very good team,” OHS head coach Jay Fallin said of Owensboro Catholic. “Their kids, like our kids, take a lot of pride in what they do on the football field.
“It’s an important game for our kids and our community, and we’re very excited about the challenge of competing against a very good team.”
Owensboro is coming off last Thursday’s 55-0 Class 5-A district victory at Muhlenberg County, which featured three touchdown passes by junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt — one of the highest-rated prospects in America.
“His presence, in general, is just so big for their team,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said of Wimsatt. “His best attribute is how he keeps plays alive with his feet — when the ball’s in his hands, good things happen for their football team. He makes good decisions back there.”
For the season, Wimsatt is 44-of-73 through the air for 675 yards and eight touchdowns, with three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 188 yards and three scores.
The Red Devils’ ground attack is keyed by senior Ethan Avery, who has rushed for 411 yards on only 45 carries with seven TDs. Senior Treyvon Tinsley has caught 12 passes for 206 yards and four scores, and sophomore Khalil Rogers has 14 receptions for 188 yards and a TD.
“Their overall team speed is outstanding and can overtake a game very quickly,” Morris said of OHS. “We’ve got to keep them in front of us and be as opportunistic as we can possibly be — this is a big-time challenge for us.”
Owensboro Catholic is riding high after last Friday’s 37-0 shutout of Class 2-A district rival McLean County at Steele Stadium.
The Aces are led by junior quarterback Lincoln Clancy, who has completed 38-of-54 passes for 689 yards and nine touchdowns, with only one interception.
Freshman Hunter Monroe has rushed for a team-best 276 yards with three touchdowns, and both junior Braden Mundy and senior Chris Boarman have rushed for four TDs.
“Catholic has some very good experienced players back, such as Mundy and Boarman,” Fallin said, “and Lincoln Clancy has done a nice job of stepping in and filling the (graduation loss) of Drew Hartz at quarterback.
“Their offensive and defensive front lines are well-schooled and tough.”
Fallin believes communication on defense will be a key if the Red Devils are to have success against the Aces.
“We need to stick to the game plan and understand the scouting report inside and out,” Fallin said. “Offensively, we want to execute, take what they give us, and stay ahead of the chains as much as possible — we’re a team with big-play capability, yes, but you don’t want to fall into a habit of relying on that.”
Morris, meanwhile, will be counting on the balance that has been a hallmark of this year’s Aces team.
“We can pass it and we can run it, and we’ll need to do some of both in this game,” Morris said. “We understand the challenge in front of us, and our kids are really excited about the opportunity to compete.”
