Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen was hospitalized on Sunday following an undisclosed medical episode, the school announced over the weekend.
At his weekly press conference on Monday, UK head coach Mark Stoops provided the latest on Coen, who was listed in good condition after being treated at UK Chandler Hospital.
“It’s been a challenging day or so for us,” Stoops said. “We will continue to push forward as always. I think the prognosis of things looks good with the people in our office and that will be back in our office. I’ll leave it at that on that subject.”
Coen was expected to be released on Monday but it remains unclear as to whether he will coach Saturday when the Wildcats take on Akron at Kroger Field.
“We’ll be fine. We’ve got it under control,” Stoops said. “We’ve worked extremely hard after a challenging day. We had a good work night. Got some things in place and we will move forward and get corrections made from this past game.”
The school released a written statement regarding Coen’s condition on Sunday night.
“On Sept. 10, 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., University of Kentucky assistant football coach Liam Coen had a medical episode while at work at UK’s football offices on campus. He is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital while doctors and medical personnel continue to monitor him and he is expected to be released Monday. Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time.”
Coen, who also served as UK offensive coordinator in 2021, returned to the Wildcats in January after spending one season with the Los Angeles Rams.
He was recently named by ESPN college football analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy as one of the top five offensive play-callers in college football.
Kentucky, who is 2-0 for the sixth time in the past seven seasons, returns to action Saturday vs. Akron for a 6:30 PM CST kick off on ESPNU.
