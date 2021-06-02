Moments after his Owensboro Catholic softball team defeated Apollo 12-4 on Monday night in the opening round of the 9th District Softball Tournament at Catholic’s own Parents Park, Lady Aces coach Jeremy Phelps briefly spoke to his team.
Shortly thereafter, as reporters awaited his reaction to Catholic moving on to the championship game, and, significantly more important, making the field for the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament, Phelps breathed a huge sigh of relief.
“I didn’t sleep all weekend,” a wide-eyed Phelps said. “I’m tellin’ ya, there’s nothing like the anxiety that comes before that first district game — whew!”
Phelps is exactly right — there is nothing quite like it.
And, through the years there have been more examples than you might imagine of softball and baseball teams that looked like good bets to win district, regional, and, yes, in some case perhaps even state championships that, instead, were sacking up their bats for the final time after being upset in the first round of district play.
It can happen in any sport, of course — think about the monumental upsets we’ve all experienced during March Madness while watching the NCAA Basketball Tournament — but the propensity is greater for major upsets in sports like softball and baseball; primarily due to pitching, but also because one faulty game in the field can prove catastrophic in that the momentum can swing in a heartbeat.
And, as we’ve all learned through the years, the longer an underdog stays in the game against a favorite, the more pressure the higher-seeded team feels in the late innings — it’s just human nature. Roles become reversed in mid-game, and the underdog is suddenly playing with more confidence and belief than the heavy favorite, which can collectively become as tight as Ringo Starr’s snare drum.
We came close to one of these mega upsets in the opening round of this year’s 9th District Baseball Tournament, when youth-laden host Owensboro — entering play with a 6-20 record — got a stupendous pitching performance from senior Ethan Gibson. The Aces, ranked third statewide, escaped Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field with a precarious 1-0 victory and were very happy to do so.
Survive and advance — that’s the bottom line this time of year.
And, the irony of this is that Catholic, which already has an All ‘A’ Classic small-school state championship in its back pocket, went on to defeat Apollo 7-2 to win the district championship, will be favored to win the regional title, and could very well be in the mix for a KHSAA state championship — a one-run win over a 20-loss OHS team notwithstanding.
That’s just the way it works, and on Monday we had two such examples of teams pulling off a surprise.
No. 4 seed Whitesville Trinity — entering play with a 4-18 record — stunned No. 1 seed and host Butler County 4-3 in the first round of the 12th District Baseball Tournament in Morgantown. The Raiders didn’t win a single district game during the regular season (0-6), but they’re moving on to the regional tournament. The Bears’ season, meanwhile, is over.
In the first round of 11th District Baseball Tournament at Brandenburg, Hancock County, entering play at 12-17, upended a 20-win Breckinridge County team, 2-0. The Fighting Tigers, considered a legitimate contender for the regional crown at the start of the season, had won 10 of their last 11 games, and the Hornets didn’t win a regular-season district game (0-5) — alas, not a tither of this mattered.
It’s why we play the game.
