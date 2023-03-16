The Owensboro Catholic baseball team didn’t mess around last spring under first-year head coach Jody Hamilton, a Hall of Famer who directed the senior-laden Aces to 30 victories in 35 games — picking up 9th District and 3rd Region tournament championships along the way.

Now, following the graduation of nine players, Hamilton and a less-experienced contingent of Aces will be hoping to repeat their success.

