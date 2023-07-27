WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Lindsey Horan, angry over being knocked down minutes earlier by Danielle Van de Donk, scored a revenge goal minutes later in the second half Thursday to help the United States squeeze out a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup.
The Dutch struck first with a goal from Jill Roord in the first-half to surprise the Americans, who remained unbeaten in 19 consecutive matches with Horan’s second-half score.
Horan’s goal on a header off a corner from Rose Lavelle in the 62nd minute followed several minutes of jawing between the two teams: Horan was angry after she was knocked off her feet and even cursed in the direction of Van de Donk — her teammate for club team Lyon.
“Honestly, me and Dan always go up against each other and it’s a physical battle. I respect her so much because that’s how it should be, it should be competitive at all times,” Horan said. “Once we got through that tackle, all I wanted to do was score.”
The Americans tried to calm Horan, who responded with her 29th international goal, fourth in the World Cup, and second consecutive in this tournament.
Horan got the ball from Lavelle and before it even crossed the goal line, Horan’s expression showed she knew she was on target.
“Heat of the moment I got a little (angry) at her,” Horan said of Van de Donk. “But, Rose put in an absolute dime and I got on the end of it. I’m happy for the goal.”
With the draw, neither team secured a spot in the knockout round yet, with one group match remaining. Both the Americans and the Dutch sit atop the Group E standings with a win and a draw, but the U.S. has the edge for the lead with more goals.
The United States plays Portugal in its group finale on Tuesday in Auckland, while the Netherlands plays Vietnam the same day in Dunedin.
The game was a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, a 2-0 win for the Americans in a game played in Lyon, France. It was the Americans’ second straight trophy in the tournament, and fourth overall.
Dominique Janssen had a good chance from distance in the 29th minute, but U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher jumped for it and the ball skirted above the crossbar and into the netting.
Horan’s header off a cross in the 36th minute went wide left as the pace became more frenzied with halftime looming.
Lavelle, who was hampered by a knee injury in the run-up to the World Cup, was subbed in for the United States at the half. Lavelle, who scored one of the goals in the World Cup final four years ago, replaced Savannah DeMelo.
The Netherlands went into halftime with that single goal lead. It was just the sixth time the United States had trailed at the half in 52 World Cup matches, and first time since trailing Sweden at the break in the opening round in 2011.
“I think the first half, we feel a little bit disappointed in how we played but I think we fixed things right away, the pressure that we got on, and the amount of chances and opportunities that came from it,” Horan said. “Proud of the team and the response.”
Canada 2, Ireland 1
PERTH, Australia — Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind win against Ireland in the Women’s World Cup.
Adriana Leon’s second-half strike at Perth’s Rectangular Stadium boosted Olympic champion Canada’s hopes of advancing to the round of 16 by moving to the top of Group B.
Defeat for Ireland saw it eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back losses on its first appearance at a World Cup.
Spain 5, Zambia 0
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Jennifer Hermoso scored twice and assisted in her 100th international appearance to push Spain past Zambia, a victory that locked both Spain and Japan into the Women’s World Cup knockout round.
Spain and Japan are the first teams to clinch berths in the tournament’s round of 16. They will play on Monday in Wellington to decide seeding.
Japan 2, Costa Rica 0
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday that put the Japanese on the brink of advancing to the knockout stage.
