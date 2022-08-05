OWESPTS-08-05-22 UTLEY TOP LISTS

Joel Utley does a radio broadcast of one of his nearly 2,000 games as the “Voice of the Panthers” for Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball.

 Photo submitted

Joel Utley officially ended his 61 years of being the Voice of the Panthers, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball play-by-play radio personality, with an announcement on Wednesday.

Utley has seen every big game, every big moment, all the NCAA Division II championships, and described them to countless listeners in this region for decades. Utley saw all the players who made up the fabric of KWC’s eight DII national championships.

