Joel Utley will become a member of another Hall of Fame next week.
The Kentucky Broadcasters Association will induct Utley, the legendary announcer for Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball, into their Mic Hall of Fame on Monday during their state convention at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Utley broadcasting career spanned 67 years. He announced his retirement on August 3 after six decades of calling KWC games.
Utley completed 61 years as the Voice of the Kentucky Wesleyan College Panthers after 1,933 games. His 60-plus years make him college basketball’s record holder for play-by-play longevity and total games called.
He received his first radio job at the age of 16 with Madisonville’s WFMW for 2½ years where he started out broadcasting as a disc jockey and doing high school basketball play-by-play.
The Madisonville native then moved to WVLK in Lexington for 2 ½ years covering news and sports.
In 1961, Utley came to Owensboro to join the WVJS/WSTO-FM and TV2 teams where he did it all — news and sports director, disc jockey, play-by-play for high school football and basketball and college basketball.
He has been selected to Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Alumni Hall of Fame (2021) and Athletic Hall of Fame (2013); the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (2016) plus received the National Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award (2021).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.