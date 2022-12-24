A calendar year provides plenty of opportunities for momentous occasions in the area sports scene, and 2022 delivered some golden moments, indeed.

An iconic, record-setting radio broadcaster said his final goodbyes as he retired after more than six decades of excellence behind the mic, a youngster was a Soap Box Derby world champion, a sprinter set a national middle school record on the track, a high school football team continued its impressive streak of high-level consistency, a high school softball team was dominant in winning a small-school state championship, a high school relay team won a state track title, a golfer led wire to wire to capture the Kentucky Women’s Open, a legendary figure was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, a basketball referee became the first female to serve as lead official in the boys’ KHSAA Sweet 16, and a Cal Ripken Baseball 10U All-Stars contingent won a state championship.

