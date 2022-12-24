A calendar year provides plenty of opportunities for momentous occasions in the area sports scene, and 2022 delivered some golden moments, indeed.
An iconic, record-setting radio broadcaster said his final goodbyes as he retired after more than six decades of excellence behind the mic, a youngster was a Soap Box Derby world champion, a sprinter set a national middle school record on the track, a high school football team continued its impressive streak of high-level consistency, a high school softball team was dominant in winning a small-school state championship, a high school relay team won a state track title, a golfer led wire to wire to capture the Kentucky Women’s Open, a legendary figure was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, a basketball referee became the first female to serve as lead official in the boys’ KHSAA Sweet 16, and a Cal Ripken Baseball 10U All-Stars contingent won a state championship.
All in all, another outstanding year for Owensboro-area sports.
1-ICONIC KENTUCKY WESLEYAN BROADCASTER JOEL UTLEY RETIRES
In August it was announced that Joel Utley, an icon in college sports broadcasting and the history of Kentucky Wesleyan College’s men’s basketball program, was retiring as KWC play-by-play man.
Utley called 1,933 KWC games in 61 seasons of basketball. Utley’s 60-plus years make him college basketball’s record holder for play-by-play longevity and total games called.
“It’s not easy to do after you’ve done it for this many years,” Utley said of stepping away from his headset. “I’ve had so much fun. I took the check but it never was work. Some of the things that went into it, you’ve got to realize when the time comes, let someone else call the next eight national championships. What I have done as a broadcaster reflects my love for KWC. Nobody has been more blessed than I’ve been. I loved the ball games, love being around the team, the coaches, the travel, every bit of it. God blessed me, and I’m immensely thankful for it.”
It was December 2, 1961, in the Sportscenter when Utley called his first KWC game, a 100-64 win over California State-Northridge.
Utley has had the distinction as the only basketball radio play-by-play broadcaster in the nation to call 12 NCAA basketball championship games (all levels) including eight Division II titles — 1966, 1968, 1969, 1973, 1987, 1990, 1999 and 2001.
The Madisonville native is a 1974 KWC graduate.
He has been selected to Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Athletic Hall of Fame (2013) and Alumni Hall of Fame (2021); the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (2016), plus he received the National Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award (2021). In September, Utley was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcaster Association Hall of Fame.
2-BRAYDEN LOCHER WINS SOAP BOX DERBY TITLE
Owensboro’s Brayden Locher was the Stock Division rally winner in the 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby in late July at Akron, Ohio.
Locher had built up quite a racing résumé over this past rally season in Soap Box Derby, earning 30 wins, which was the most by any racer in the country, regardless of age or division.
That meant the 12-year-old from Owensboro had some big expectations to fulfill at the Soap Box Derby.
“Our mindset was that it was going to look strange if we won all these races and didn’t go up there and perform well,” said Stephen Locher, Brayden’s dad. “We felt we had a bull’s-eye on us. People knew how well we had done throughout the season, and we were expected to perform well. Last year we went up there and got fourth in world; expectations were to perform well again.”
Brayden could definitely say he accomplished that mission. He was the Rally Stock world champion. It was only the second time a world champion has come from the Ben Hawes Soap Box track. The other time was in 2015 when Kelsey (Settles) Pruden won Rally Masters.
“The only time I was nervous was right before they announced the winner,” Brayden Locher said. “I didn’t know if I was going to get first place or not.”
3-KING COMBEST SETS MIDDLE SCHOOL RECORD ON TRACK
King Combest earned a national championship on the track.
The 14-year-old Owensboro Middle School sprinter capped off a year of winning races and setting records with huge performance at the biggest meet of the season — the Adidas Track Nationals in late March in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Combest finished the finals of the 60-meter dash in 7.16 seconds, cementing his place as the middle school national champion.
“It was the best track meet you can ever go to,” he said. “I ran, and I won. Me and my Papaw, we cried on the big stage, and everybody was proud of me. I broke a lot of records, and I’m happy with it — it feels amazing being the fastest 14-year-old in the world.”
Combest’s national championship victory came following a season in which he recorded times of 7.12, 7.11, 7.10 and even a national-record-breaking 7.08 seconds at the eighth-grade level.
King is the son of 60-meter high school national record-holder Casey Combest, whose 1999 time of 6.57 remains unequalled.
4-OHS FOOTBALL REACHES 5-A SEMIS FOR 4TH STRAIGHT YEAR
Few football teams in the commonwealth have matched the consistency of Owensboro High School over the past four seasons, when the Red Devls have reached the KHSAA Class 5-A state semifinals each and every season.
In 2022, OHS finished 11-3, splitting its first four games, then going on a torrid nine-game winning streak that ended with a 14-2 semifinal loss to Frederick Douglass, the eventual state champion.
The Devils, of course, battled the Broncos all the way.
“These seniors have always been that way,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “They’re not going to wave the white flag until it’s over, and they didn’t (this year), either. I’m very proud of them for that. They’ve won more games than any senior class in OHS history. They’ve been to four straight (state) semifinals, which has never happened in OHS history before this.”
This year’s team featured Messenger-Inquirer Area Offensive Player of the Year Kenyata Carbon, a senior who rushed for 1,420 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Owensboro’s senior class finished with records of 11-3 (2022), 12-2 (2021), 12-1 (2020), and 12-2 (2019) — winning 47 of 55 games (.855).
5-LADY ACES DOMINATE, CAPTURE ALL ‘A’ SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Owensboro Catholic won three more games on the final day to claim the All ‘A’ Classic State Softball Tournament championship in late May — blanking Louisville Holy Cross 13-0 in the championship game on Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Catholic beat Lyon County 11-3 in the semifinals, and Catholic started its day with a 9-4 win over Green County.
Catholic put together 45 hits in the three games combined.
“Hitting went through the whole lineup,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “It’s a confidence level of some of them. We had some girls who’d worked hard in the offseason and had nothing to show for it.”
Addison Tignor was the All ‘A’ Classic Most Valuable Player from Catholic. The junior second baseman was 4-for-5 with three runs scored in the championship game.
“After that first game we started hitting the ball,” Tignor said of the start of pool play. “Our bats were on ever since that second game. This team has really come together ... and showed what we could do. I’m proud of myself and also proud of my team, I couldn’t have done it without great coaches and great teammates.”
6-OWENSBORO CATHOLIC GIRLS CLAIM STATE 4X100 RELAY TITLE
The Owensboro Catholic High School girls 4x100 relay team continued to improve as the 2022 season rolled along. After setting a new personal record week after week, including in the regional championship meet, the Lady Aces capped off the year with their best performance.
The quartet of Carol Staples, Maleigha Shelton, Mallary Bailey and Emilee Cecil finished in 51.89 seconds to capture first place at the KHSAA Class A State Track & Field Championships in early June at the UK Outdoor Track Facility in Lexington.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Staples said. “A little emotional because three of us are seniors, so this is the last time we’re ever going to do this race. It was emotional, but a good emotional. It’s been our goal ever since we started.”
The Lady Aces knew they were a favorite to win. With that, however, came added pressure.
“It’s definitely tough to know that everyone’s out to race against you and beat you,” Shelton said. “It’s a little bit more pressure to go out there and still win. It’s also a good feeling because that means you have put in the work, you have worked to get that (top) seed.
“It just means the world, knowing that we could go out there and do it.”
7-KE’ASHA PHILLIPS GOES WIRE-TO-WIRE TO WIN KENTUCKY OPEN
Staying steady and patient were a couple of the things Ke’Asha Phillips learned during her collegiate golf career at Xavier, then last year at Akron.
Those qualities helped the former Owensboro High School star secure a wire-to-wire victory in mid-July at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland to capture the 26th Kentucky Women’s Open.
The Owensboro native won one of the most prestigious pieces of golf hardware in the state for the first time in her career and was the first native Kentuckian to win the tournament since Lauren Hartlage in 2018.
Phillips finished the 36-hole tournament with a total score of 2-over par 142, which gave her a three-stroke victory over Mary Keene Marrs.
“It feels pretty good to win a tournament of this magnitude though,” Phillips said. “I think I finished in the top-three at this event a few years back, and it’s nice to be able to come on top of it this time.”
Phillips shot a 68 in the opening round, following that with a 74.
“Sometimes everything just clicks,” Phillips said of her first-round performance. “I was pretty happy, and it’s good when you can get the putts to fall. I was leaving myself some good par putts, and I was hitting it off the tee too. (In the second round) I was having to punch out. I had to grind it out a little more, just finish strong.”
8-RANDY EMBRY INDUCTED INTO KENTUCKY HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS HOF
In the summer, legendary Owensboro High School basketball player and coach Randy Embry was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame in Elizabethtown.
“I’m real proud to be inducted, it goes back to a lot of people helped me,” Embry said. “Coaches, assistant coaches, players I played with and players I coached. I played for good coaches and had good assistants.
“I liked basketball coaching and playing, and I loved practicing.”
Embry would have a Hall of Fame résumé as a player at OHS, being chosen to the All-State Teams of 1960 and 1961, when he was Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball.
However, the best was yet to come. He began his coaching career at Daviess County High School but would soon move over to his alma mater, as leader of the Red Devils. His teams won 550 games, including eight regional titles, and won the LIT in 1996.
From 1980-1999, Embry coached basketball and taught at OHS, winning 445 games with the Red Devils. Embry coached OHS to the Sweet 16 semifinals three times.
Embry, who played for Adolph Rupp at Kentucky and later served as a scout for the Miami Heat, was a high school basketball coach for 27 years. He was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in 2012.
9-HANNAH REYNOLDS BLAZES TRAIL AS BASKETBALL OFFICIAL
Hannah Reynolds made history in March when she became the first female to be lead official in the boys’ KHSAA State Basketball Tournament championship game at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
If Reynolds, who is from McLean County, was going to go through a final season of high school officiating, she wanted to finish with the best game possible.
“It was my last year of doing high school, I had worked four girls’ state tournaments and the girls’ state championship,” Reynolds said. “The next best thing was to work the boys’ state championship game.
“As only the third female to officiate the boys’ tournament, the second to work the final, and making history as the first to be the lead referee, it is a huge accomplishment.”
Reynolds worked two other games at this year’s state tournament and was the alternate official for a third game. The title game was a tight, low-scoring affair won by George Rogers Clark, 43-42, over Warren Central.
Reynolds wasn’t nervous tossing the ball up to start the championship game in front of nearly 12,000 fans in Rupp Arena.
“Not at all. I was more excited than anything, that chance doesn’t happen very often,” Reynolds said. “I don’t really pay attention to what the teams are. We felt great about the state championship game —we let the boys decide the winner of that game.”
10-OWENSBORO WESTERN 10U STARS WIN CAL RIPKEN STATE TITLE
The Owensboro Western 10U All-Stars won the Cal Ripken Baseball state championship in July in Owensboro.
Western 10U subsequently received a short fire truck ride at the Sportscenter and their home field at Moreland Park. The team advanced to the Ohio Valley Regional in Gailsburg, Ill.
The key to winning was pitching depth to get through pool play and into the elimination rounds of the tournament, according to 10U coach and league president Mike Watson.
“Our pitching ran a little deeper than some of the other teams,” he said. “We had kids step up that we didn’t think would be in the pitching rotation, (which helped save arms). We hit the ball very well, the bats stayed on fire.
“LaRue County beat us the first game in pool play and it was a pitching duel. We had a couple of errors that gave up a couple of runs in the eighth inning. We had unfinished business to take care of, when we saw them in the semifinals, they were confident, and we were confident they shouldn’t have beaten us the first time. We beat them 4-0.”
Neal Quisenberry was the main pitcher in semifinals. Daken Havener was the closer. In Western’s 8-4 win over Breckinridge County in the championship game, Havener was the winning pitcher and Jaxson Boling was the closer.
“It’s outstanding what they’ve done,” Watson said of his team. “Anytime you can win state, it’s a big deal.”
