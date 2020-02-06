NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saben Lee scored a career-high 33 points and Vanderbilt upset No. 18 LSU 99-90 Wednesday night to end the Southeastern Conference’s longest regular season skid at 26 straight. It also gave first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse his first league victory.
The Commodores (9-13, 1-8 SEC) hadn’t beaten an SEC opponent since downing Ole Miss on March 3, 2018 — a span of 28 league games counting tournament losses.
LSU (17-5, 8-1) came in streaking, having won 13 straight SEC regular season games.
No. 19 Butler 79, No. 10 Villanova 76
INDIANAPOLIS — Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, giving No. 19 Butler (18-5, 6-4 Big East) the win over No. 10 Villanova.
Saddiq Bey scored 29 and Collin Gillespie 28 for Nova (17-5, 7-3).
No. 12 Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 71
WASHINGTON — Myles Powell scored 34 points, Romaro Gill tied a career-high with eight blocks and No. 12 Seton Hall (17-5, 9-1) raced out to a big lead and beat Georgetown (13-10, 3-7).
No. 13 West Virginia 76, Iowa State 61
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 West Virginia (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) breezed past Iowa State.
Rasir Bolton scored 18 points for the Cyclones (9-13, 2-7).
Purdue 104, No. 17 Iowa 68
West Lafayette, Ind. — Evan Boudreaux scored a season-high 18 points to lead Purdue (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten) in a rout of No. 17 Iowa.
Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5) with 26 points.
Providence 73, No. 21 Creighton 56
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and 3-pointers, and Providence (13-10, 6-4 Big East) pulled away from No. 21 Creighton.
Ty-Shone Alexander led Creighton (17-6, 6-4) with 15 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.