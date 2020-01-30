Owensboro’s Nick Varner, an eight-time world champion in pool, will be the featured attraction at an event to raise funds for homeless and needy veterans at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the John Z Pearl AMVETS at 1400 Triplett St.
Tickets are being sold for $5 each (buy as many as you like) at AMVETS Post 119, and two names will be drawn at random on Saturday. The winners will compete against Varner in three games of 8-ball.
Varner will also perform a trick-shot exhibition and take questions from the audience at the event, which is free and open to the public.
“I’m really happy to be part of this,” said Varner, 71, who was inducted into the Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame in 1992. “I’ve done quite a few charity events through the years, and this event is for a great cause.
“I’ve been pretty fortunate to do what I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I’ve been blessed, and I feel an obligation to help others in need when I can.”
For the past two decades, Varner has operated Nick Varner Cues and Cases, which, ironically, is located in the rear of the AMVETS building, facing 14th Street.
“It was a big risk when I first ventured into the business, but, fortunately, it’s worked out OK,” Varner said. “Most of what we do now is from a catalogue, but we still have the store and we still get some walk-in traffic. We sell Brunswick and Diamond pool tables.”
Even though his high-level competitive days are behind him, Varner remains acutely involved in the sport — traveling up to 100 days a year to put on exhibitions and clinics.
“I’ve slowed the travel down quite a bit, although to most people this would still seem to be a lot of time on the road,” Varner said. “I still love what I’m doing, I still love to play, but I don’t have the time to put in those 8- to 10-hour days to practice the way I used to.”
Sam Byrd, post commander of AMVETS Post 119 since 2008, views Saturday’s event as a great way to help veterans in need.
“This really is a great cause — there are so many veterans out there in need,” said Byrd, the Kentucky AMVETS Veteran of the Year in 2017 who has called Owensboro home since 1963.
“Veterans don’t like to ask for help, but there are so many out there who need some help. Fundraisers such as this can go a long way toward helping those who need food, shelter, the ability to pay their rent, so many different things.”
And the struggle is ongoing.
“This is a daily situation for many veterans out there,” said Byrd, a Vietnam veteran who was inducted into the AMVETS Hall of Fame in 2018. “Anything we can do to help them survive is a wonderful thing.”
