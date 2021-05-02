LOUISVILLE
John Velazquez is one of the top jockeys in thoroughbred horse racing. He is a favorite of trainer Bob Baffert because Velazquez is aggressive and will take horses to the lead quickly if that’s the running style.
That was exactly what he did with Medina Spirit, who Velazquez piloted to the winner’s circle of the 147th Kentucky Derby.
It was his fourth Derby win, and his second Derby victory in the last eight months. Velazquez also won on Authentic in the delayed Derby last September.
“I got to keep saying I am blessed with the opportunities I have been given,” Velazquez said. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would win four Derbies.
“Bob has given the opportunity, 49 years old and to think that getting this opportunity at this age, it doesn’t happen in this business. So I’m very grateful and very thankful for the opportunity. That’s what keeps me hungry. I think I do a good job in what I do. And he has given me the option to stay around and ride these kind of horses.”
Velazquez is a regular in the Triple Crown circuit having competed at 14 renewals of the Kentucky Derby.
Velazquez also won the Derby in 2017 (Always Dreaming) and in 2011 (Animal Kingdom).
He became just the eighth jockey to win the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby in the same weekend.
Velazquez became the first jockey to win consecutive Derbies since Victor Espinoza in 2014-15. The 49-year-old rider also completed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double for the first time since Calvin Borel in 2009, having won the race for fillies on Friday on Malathaat.
Velazquez also won the 2007 Belmont Stakes aboard Rags To Riches. Velazquez has also won 13 events at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. As one of the sport’s top earners, Velazquez has finished in the top-10 on the National Earnings List for Jockeys for 15 consecutive seasons.
Baffert thought the horse would go better if Medina Spirit went to the front quickly.
“Bob sent me a text a week ago that says: Come out running and let’s him put up there,” Velazquez said. “And I had not studied the race yet. And I texted him back and I said, Do you think we can be in the lead? He said just don’t take a hold of him. Then I studied the race really well. After I studied the race, Bob was 100% right. The more I looked at it, Bob said, the horse may not break good anyway, so make sure you let him have it first.
“We plan all we can plan and anticipate things. The horse has to do the job as well. I’m only the pilot trying to do what we think is the best for the horse. And it worked out.”
