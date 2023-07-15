OWESPTS-07-15-23 UK BSKB ADVANCE

Kentucky freshmen Rob Dillingham (0) and Reed Sheppard (15) laugh following the Wildcats’ 93-69 win over Team Canada on Thursday at the GLOBL Jam in Toronto. UK will close pool play Saturday against Africa.

 UK Athletics

Kentucky coach John Calipari only had 10 practices with his team before leaving for the GLOBL Jam in Toronto, but following a successful scrimmage and two convincing victories, the Wildcats are starting to see their potential for 2023-24.

UK opened its international trip with a reported 20-point victory over Team Africa in a closed-door scrimmage, then dispatched Germany 81-73 on Wednesday before rolling Canada 93-69 on Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.