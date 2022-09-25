OWESPTS-09-25-22 HS FOOTBALL FOLLOW

Owensboro Catholic’s Tutt Carrico catches a 2-point conversion pass during the first quarter of action against Hancock County on Friday in Hawesville.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic has progressed a lot on the defensive side of the football. That has helped the Aces win two of their last three games.

They put on a complete display of their ability in a 48-12 win at Hancock County on Friday night. Catholic went into Schafer-Glover Field and handed the Hornets their first loss in six games this season. Catholic also picked up its first win in Class 2-A District 2.

