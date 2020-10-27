When recruiting for future seasons, versatility can be among the most important aspects of roster planning.
Kentucky has seemingly found plenty of that in Bryce Hopkins, who announced Monday night that he has committed to the Wildcats for the 2021 recruiting class.
Hopkins — a strong, 6-foot-6 small forward from the Chicago area — was actually committed to archrival Louisville for nearly a year before backing out of that pledge over the summer. Kentucky was one of the first programs to reach out when that happened, and — almost from the start of his renewed recruiting process — the Wildcats emerged as the favorites to land his commitment.
Though Hopkins still had a list of nine “finalists” when he announced his pledge to UK, the top competition going into his commitment day was Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Providence.
Hopkins is the No. 30 basketball prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and he was the top-rated player in Louisville’s class before backing off of that commitment. He is the second commitment for Kentucky’s 2021 class, joining four-star point guard Nolan Hickman, and those two players will be able to officially sign with the Wildcats when the one-week early signing period begins Nov. 11. (UK also landed a commitment last week from Skyy Clark, a class of 2022 point guard who could still make the jump to the 2021 class).
A standout at Fenwick High School in the Chicago area, Hopkins averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season and had his team in the Illinois state tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the postseason. He also played for the well-respected Mokan Elite program on the Nike circuit, the same travel team that produced Willie Cauley-Stein and many other top college players.
Hopkins has the reputation as a versatile, team-first prospect who projects as a multi-year college player with NBA potential. For a program like Kentucky — one that deals with ample roster turnover on an annual basis — Hopkins should be able to fit into a variety of roles and find a way to make an impact as a freshman, no matter who he shares the court with next season.
“I think he plays well in today’s game of basketball with positionless players,” Fenwick Coach Staunton Peck told the Herald-Leader. “He’s, offensively, very much like that. At 6-6, 6-7 with long arms, he has point guard ball-handling skills. But he’s also physical. So, if a smaller guard is guarding him, he’s very comfortable cutting into the post and scoring inside. He’s not afraid of contact and being physical.
“And if he has a bigger guy on him, he has a great first step and quickness and ball-handling skills to where he can easily blow by a guy on the perimeter. And he has a good 3-point shot. He had multiple games last year where he hit four-plus 3s in a game. He’s definitely not an all-inside guy or an all-perimeter guy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.