Noah Rhinerson hasn’t wasted time making his presence felt as a first-year starter on the Apollo High School football team.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound sophomore running back has carried the ball 53 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and has been even more valuable as a receiver — catching 14 passes for 315 yards and five TDs.
“I really like both running the football and catching the football,” said Rhinerson, who has helped the Eagles to a 2-2 record entering Friday’s game at Meade County. “It’s hard on (opposing) defenses, as well, because they’re never really sure what I’m going to do.”
Rhinerson says his production is the result of hard work and a solid connection with another first-year starter for the Eagles, junior quarterback Christian Combs.
“We play really well together, we’re on the same page,” Rhinerson said. “Christian is a very good quarterback and our chemistry is getting better and better with every game we play together. He does a great job getting me the football.”
All of this, of course, suits second-year Apollo head coach John Edge just fine.
“Noah is a tough kid,” Edge said. “He’s only a sophomore but he plays like he’s a senior. Noah is a fast kid who can do a lot of things out of the backfield, and we use him everywhere.
“Anytime you have an athlete like Noah you get him the ball out in space as much as possible.”
Last fall, as a freshman, Rhinerson saw limited duty but scored two touchdowns in four games, as a backup to senior Harold Patterson, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
“Playing behind Harold last season prepared me for this season,” said Rhinerson, a first cousin to Apollo starting safety, senior Chase Rhinerson. “I learned a lot from Harold. He had a gfreat work ethic and played hard on every down, played with a lot of heart — that’s what I’m trying to do every time I step on the field.”
Last Friday, Rhinerson caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown — the team’s only TD of the game in a 10-7 conquest of visiting North Hardin.
“That was a big win for us — being 2-2 is a whole lot better than being 1-3,” Rhinerson noted. “The way that game played out is a testament to how well our defense played.
“I think that victory can really get us going. We played very hard the whole game and I believe if we continue to play that hard we’re going to have a lot of success the rest of the season — it was important for us to come away with a win in that one.”
Rhinerson, only 15, has had a lifelong passion for football.
“It’s a great sport because of the great bonds you build with teammates,” said Rhinerson, who is also a sprinter on the AHS track and field team. “I look forward to practices and, of course, games. The games are so exciting to be part of and it’s great to be able to play in a stadium like ours.
“I just love everything about playing football.”
