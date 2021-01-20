As the lone senior on an Owensboro Catholic High School basketball team that features a pair of junior super-scorers in guard Brian Griffith and forward Ji Webb, Gray Weaver plays a vital role in holding it all together.
A 6-foot-4, 180-pounder, the versatile Weaver can, and has, played every position on the court for the Aces over the past two seasons, and his presence has helped the undefeated Aces (7-0) become one of the most dangerous teams in western Kentucky.
“I’ll do whatever it takes for us to win,” said Weaver, who transferred to Catholic High in 2019 after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons as a starter at Christian Academy-Louisville. “We have two great scorers in Brian and Ji, and I don’t have to score big numbers for us to be at our best.
“It might be getting the big rebound, making the smart pass, making the key defensive stop, coming up with a loose ball — there are a lot of things you can do to make your team better.”
This season, Weaver is averaging better than 13 points and five rebounds per game and is shooting lights out from 3-point range for an Aces team that has bolted from the gate at 7-0 — after upsetting Owensboro in last season’s 3rd Region Tournament championship game.
“We’ve gotten off to a great start, for sure,” Weaver said. “It’s primarily a junior-driven team featuring Brian and Ji, but we have a bunch of good athletes and competitors on this team.
“We just need to keep working hard to become the best team we can be by the end of this season.”
Owensboro Catholic head coach Tim Riley, who earned the 500th victory of his storied career on Monday, is keenly aware of Weaver’s value to the Aces.
“Gray plays really, really hard every day,” Riley said, “and his ability to play so many positions allows us to have a pretty good offensive system.
“He came on strong for us at the end of last season, really helped us in the postseason, and he sort of transformed his body since the end of last season — he’s a different looking player now.”
Weaver said he added 15-20 pounds of muscle during the offseason through weight training and better nutrition.
“At the end of last season I made a commitment to become bigger and stronger,” Weaver said, “and I’ve been able to do that — it’s made a big difference and I feel great.”
Weaver comes from a rich basketball heritage. His father, Shannon Weaver, was an assistant coach on two Auburn teams that reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, and his grandfather, Norm Weaver, played on two Western Kentucky teams ranked among the nation’s top 10 in the mid-1960s.
“I definitely grew up around the game,” Weaver said. “I’ve been hearing about basketball and playing it for as long as I can remember.”
Now, he wants to play a role in leading the Aces to another regional championship.
“When we play as a unit, moving the ball the way we should, we’re a really good team,” Weaver said. “We’re a pretty solid rebounding team and we’re a good defensive team that can get better.
“I like where we are, but there’s always room for improvement and we just need to play hard and maintain that mindset the whole way through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.