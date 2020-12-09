Entering Friday’s KHSAA Class 5-A semifinal rematch with visiting Frederick Douglass at Rash Stadium, Owensboro leads its classification in scoring with an average of just under 50 points per game.
There’s a reason for this, of course, and Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin believes it has to do with his team’s versatility, which, in turn, leads to unpredictability for opposing defensive units.
As if all this wasn’t enough, the vaunted OHS spread attack is led by 6-foot-3, 209-pound 4-star junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, the 2020 Messenger-Inquirer Offensive Player of the Year.
“We knew we were going to be a veteran group on offense,” Fallin said, “and over the course of the last two seasons, Gavin has continued to get better. He’s a pocket passer who can throw 30 to 40 passes per game, but he’s also a running threat.
“We ask a lot of Gavin, and we’re very fortunate to have him back there.”
The nationally recruited Wimsatt has completed 128-of-203 passes for 1.926 yards and 23 touchdowns, and he’s rushed for 333 yards and six TDs.
Wimsatt also has plenty of help.
Senior running back Ethan Avery has rushed for 598 yards and nine touchdowns, and the foursome of junior Taquan Robinson, sophomore Kenyata Carbon, senior Austin Gough, and senior Steven Stevenson have combined for 16 additional TDs via the ground.
Avery also has 19 receptions for 218 yards and two scores.
“Ethan is underrated in my mind,” Fallin said. “He’s versatile and tough, and his ability to both run and receive the football gives us a lot of options when he’s in there.”
The Red Devils are also blessed with a trio of talented senior receivers led by Treyvon Tinsley, who leads the team with 35 catches for 527 yards and nine touchdowns. Then, there’s Ben Flaherty (22-459-8) and Stevenson (24-321-1) to contend with. Also in the mix is sophomore Khalil Rogers (25-317-2).
“It’s a great core of dependable veteran receivers,” Fallin said, “and then Khalil has stepped up and become a threat as well.”
None of this gets done, however, without a talented, versatile offensive line, and the Devils have one, featuring seniors Justin Millay, Zack Humphrey, Logan Palmer, and Levi Madwell. Also playing significant roles have been sophomore Trey Miller, along with freshmen Jerrick Williams.
“We had to adapt a little when we lost Ryland Chaney,” Fallin said, in reference to the Devils’ junior center whose season was cut short after he suffered an ACL injury at Muhlenberg County on Oct. 1. “But this group has turned out to be pretty versatile as well, and they’ve done a great job for us.”
Experience, of course, has no substitute.
“We’re more versatile than most teams because we have a lot of veterans who can handle any new wrinkles we put in,” Fallin said. “Coach (Jeff) Reese and his offensive staff have done a really good job of setting us up for success.”
