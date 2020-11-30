LEXINGTON
Richmond looked like a veteran team that had been in some rough and tumble college basketball games over the last couple of years.
The University of Kentucky looked like a team that was playing its second game together with a bunch of extremely talented yet extremely inexperienced young college basketball players.
Richmond came in to Rupp Arena on Sunday and controlled the last 10 minutes on the way to a monumental 76-64 victory over the No. 10 Wildcats.
The Spiders had pesky guards Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis giving UK all kinds of trouble.
Gilyard had five steals, six assists, six points, and he held the keys to the tempo of the game, especially in the second half.
He made a steal at midcourt, flipped the ball behind his back for a teammate to run down and put in for a layup.
“There’s some magic in what he does,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “The steal and kept it inbounds threw it behind the back. It’s not liked that play is happening anywhere else in the country, just an incredible play made by a great player.”
UK gave itself all kinds of trouble by turning the ball over 21 times and Richmond scoring 22 points off the miscues.
UK gave itself more trouble by not hitting free throws, going 20-for-33 for 60.6%.
UK didn’t share the ball the way it did against Morehead. UK had five assists for the game and none in the second half. Five assists tied for the lowest in the Calipari era at UK.
“I would say and I think everyone in our locker room would say, some of those turnovers, some of the missed shots, obviously the missed free throws, those are self-inflicted,” UK assistant coach Joel Justus said to the media in a postgame press conference. “This was a team that was going to present veteran moxie. To beat a very good team, an experienced team, you’re going to have to play really well. You’re going to have to play 40 minutes, oftentimes 30 seconds of possession.”
UK was too young to have that kind of patience.
Brandon Boston Jr., had a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) along with Olivier Sarr (17 points, 11 rebounds).
UK had a 54-31 rebounding advantage, and also had 21 offensive rebounds, which were puzzling numbers considering the loss.
Kentucky thought it could get off to a good start if it played through Sarr early.
UK head coach John Calipari and Sarr had some conversations during the off days between the Morehead game and Richmond.
“Olivier’s an experienced guy, so you trust him out there in a game like this,” Justus said. “You kind of hopped on his back there for a little bit and we needed to ride him.”
A lot of the things that we’d heard about the 7-footer Sarr came to fruition against Richmond.
At least in the first half, when he scored 14 points.
Sarr could shoot the 15 foot jumper like he’d been doing it since elementary school in France.
In one sequence in the middle of the first half when Sarr was looking winded, he missed a 15-footer, called to get the ball back, then calmly caught a pass, got set and shot a smooth jumper with less than 2 seconds in the shot clock.
The forward put down an early dunk, then he added on in a good way, spinning around 6-9 Matt Grace a little later for another dunk.
In the second half, Sarr didn’t get a field goal. He also finished with five turnovers.
“He had opportunities, didn’t make them,” Calipari said on his postgame UK Radio Network show. “They bumped him, were physical. He had good plays.”
Sarr and the rest have some lessons to absorb from this game, and they have a 2-day turnaround to get it done.
UK has a major challenge coming Tuesday night when it faces No. 6 Kansas in the Champions Classic at Indianapolis.
“I mean it’s a lesson for all of us, but once again it’s the second game of the year,” Sarr said. “We have to pick our heads up because we have a whole lot of games coming up. We have another game on Tuesday and we just got to get ready for that one, watch film. Learn from our mistakes and just move on you know.
“Don’t overthink it you know? Like I said on the court all the time, ‘It’s the next play. You make a mistake, next play.’ ”
