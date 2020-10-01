The McLean County High School volleyball team lost at home and on the road last week. The Lady Cougars’ traveled to Madisonville to face North Hopkins on Sept. 21 and lost in three sets, 25-8, 25-22, 25-16.
Claire Hudson had two service aces, four solo blocks and two kills. Madison Wilson had three each in aces and assists and passed at a 2.5 rate. Addison Horn had an ace, a solo block, two assists and passed at a 2.2 rate. Abby Englehardt had three kills.
“Overall we started slow, but improved as the night went along because of our passing. I was proud of the way our girls fought back and never gave up,” shared head coach Keith Sage.
Last Thursday, McLean County was on the road to Muhlenberg County for a district match. The Lady Cougars lost in three sets, 25-22, 25-18, 25-8.
“We had a much better showing this time around than we did the first time we met at the beginning of the season,” stated Sage. “We held close in two of the three sets due to a great defensive effort by Madison Wilson and her outstanding serving which included six service aces.”
Claire Hudson had five kills and two solo blocks. Abby Englehardt had four kills and one solo block. Alex Bastin had two kills and one ace. Meredith Free passed at a 2.1 rate and had one service ace. Addison Horn contributed with an impressive passing rate of 2.6.
McLean County opened strong at home against Whitesville Trinity on Saturday building a 20-18 lead to fall just short 25-21 in the first set. The Lady Cougars ultimately lost with scores of 25-8 and 25-18 in the other two sets.
Abby Englehardt left everything she had out on the floor, according to Coach Sage. Englehardt ended the day with two service aces, two solo blocks, three kills and two digs. Ellie Alexander had a strong offensive day with four kills, two blocks and a near-perfect 2.8 passing percentage. Addison Horn had two kills, two digs and five assists. Kealey Underwood had one service ace and four assists. The top setter for the day was Madison Wilson who finished with nine assists and three digs.
Coach Sage attributed the top Lady Cougar performance for the afternoon to Claire Hudson. Hudson had two service aces, three solo blocks, five kills and two digs.
“It was our serve receive that was below par on this day,” Sage said. “But when we were passing well, we had one of our highest kills for any match this season.”
McLean County will travel to Ohio County to face the Lady Eagles tonight, Oct. 1. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.
