Austin Volocko went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lift visiting Hancock County to an 11-10 victory over McLean County in a high school baseball game on Thursday in Calhoun.
Drew Lyday went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Ryan Ogle picked up the pitching victory for the Hornets, who improved to 12-15.
McLean County (10-19) was paced by Kamden Level, who was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Teammate Cruz Lee went 2-for-5 and drove in a run.
HANCOCK COUNTY 140 420 0 — 11 9 3
MCLEAN COUNTY 003 052 0 — 10 9 4
WP-Ogle. LP-Rice. 2B-Level, Trogden (M), Volocko, Dixon, Frames, Lyday, Severs (H).
