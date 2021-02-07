Heard some boos in a reduced Rupp Arena with less than four minutes to go on Saturday night.
This used to be winning time for most University of Kentucky basketball teams coached by John Calipari.
Now, it’s the time when UK basketball fans cringe, avert their eyes from the TV screen, plug their ears so they can’t hear the UK Radio Network.
For those brave enough to stay around and watch to the end, No. 11 Tennessee took Kentucky and the game by the throat to win, 82-71
UK didn’t need to wait till the four-minute mark to wilt, it started with 12 minutes left, when it watched Tennessee go on a 12-0 run to eliminate a 58-48 UK lead.
After that, the Vols made sure Kentucky got the message with another 12-0 run that left them firmly in command, 74-64, with 3:58 left.
See, UK got a jump on turning its people off early on Saturday night.
Tennessee outscored Kentucky 34-13 over the final 12 minutes.
The Vols won their last two games in Rupp Arena for the first time ever. UK gave them help both times, with two teams of substantially different makeups.
Kentucky has now blown 17- and 10-point second-half leads in consecutive losses to Tennessee at Rupp Arena.
The team that lost 81-73 to Tennessee last year at Rupp was rolling much of the season, although it had some difficulty closing out the regular season. UK followed that with a 71-70 win at Florida that would end up being the last game of the 2019-20 season.
That UK team would’ve easily made the NCAA Tournament with a 25-6 record, it was more a matter of how high a seed the Wildcats would have.
This UK team is now 5-12 and is 4-6 in the SEC. That means it is one spot in the SEC standings away from being in the bottom four teams in the league.
If the Wildcats fall into one of those bottom four spots, they’ll have to win five games in five days in the SEC Tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament.
Things are a little different for these Wildcats in this COVID-19 basketball season.
Tennessee’s freshman backcourt of Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson took over the game from around the 12-minute mark on. They combined to drop 50 on Kentucky.
In the two 12-0 runs Tennessee put together, Springer and Johnson scored all but four points for the Vols.
“Those two bullied us and they are freshmen,” Calipari said. “They were the best two guards on the court because they were physical and bullied us. They just went everywhere they wanted.”
This season has gone so far down that Calipari was being asked about whether it was time to start looking at how personnel can help next year.
“I’m worried about the next game,” Calipari answered.
Keion Brooks Jr., who couldn’t have played any tougher in putting up a double-double of 23 points, 11 rebounds, was asked if there would be learning value for returning guys with what they’ve gone through this season?
“We’ve lost so much,” Brooks said. “How much can we keep learning from doing all this losing? It’s the same conversation. For the most part, losing sucks.”
Just ask all those in BBN who keep watching it.
