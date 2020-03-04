LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky had outgrown the persona of being a team that had such a wide spread of expectation level that it went from losing in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament to being a team capable of getting to the Final Four.
At least that was the overwhelming feeling as Rupp Arena filled up for a 8 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday night.
There seemed to be a renewed energy level for those fans getting ready for the last home game of the season.
UK has played so well over the last couple of weeks that its people had fallen in love with them again.
By the time two hours had gone away, so had the noise, the excitement, maybe the vigor that had been rejuvenated for a long run in the NCAA Tournament.
Those who thought they’d be leaving with a ninth straight UK win were in shocked silence at the 81-73 Tennessee win that was screaming from the scoreboard.
UK had a 17-point lead in the second half that slowly evaporated as Tennessee roughed the game up and outplayed the No. 6 team in the country.
There was some obvious consternation as the wheels were coming off for the Wildcats late in regulation.
A couple of times Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans were having what looked to be more than philosophical discussions during deadball timeouts.
UK coach John Calipari was asked about the body language between the two afterwards.
“Neither one played particularly well, so probably telling each other, ‘You’re not playing well, and neither are you, neither are you, neither are you,’ ” Calipari said.
Evidently there was some sulking on the bench late in the game, as well.
Nothing was going right in those moments for UK, and it was getting under every player’s skin.
“For all the guys, if you want that thing near that rim, just ask for it, we’ll throw it to you,” Calipari said. “So it was total. I mean, again, you have a 17-point lead as a coach, you should win the game. Come on.”
Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky with 21 points. Calipari told the team this loss shouldn’t cause the team to separate.
“We can’t let this game tear us apart,” Maxey said. “We need to get together as a team and have a conversation.”
Maybe the Wildcats can talk about not letting UT’s John Fulkerson score 27 points against them again. Fulkerson is a 6-foot-9 junior who doesn’t look the part of a basketball player who can cause the opposing team a lot of trouble, but UK couldn’t handle him.
It was such a different ending for what this game was supposed to be.
Joe Lunardi puts UK back as a No. 2 seed in his early Tuesday evening Bracketology.
UK got moved to the No. 2 seed line after Maryland got beat earlier Tuesday.
Lunardi moved UK back to a 3 seed by the end of the evening.
It wouldn’t have been out of line to say that Kentucky had been playing like a top 2 or 3 seed for a couple of weeks now.
UK let its guards spread the floor and play early against Tennessee. When UK has done that this season, the result has been sometimes overpowering.
Letting the guards go against Tennessee gave it 29 of its 42 points in the first half.
About the middle of the second half, the discussion had turned to a familiar one for the Wildcats.
Why can’t Kentucky bury teams, put teams away, win games by double digits against over-matched opponents?
It’s getting a little late to find the answers.
